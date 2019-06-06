PURA Research Recommends Speculative BUY And $0.25 PPS With Potential To $0.35 On Sales Growth, Dividends and M&A

DALLAS, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Puration, Inc. (USOTC: PURA) (“PURA”) today announced that Goldman Small Cap Research has released a new research report recommending PURA as a Speculative BUY with a $0.25 PPS Target. Goldman Small Cap Research further reports that the shares of PURA “have the potential to reach the $0.35 mark.” The report highlights PURA’s growing EVERx CBD Sports Water sales and the coming introduction of new beverages as well as the potential for the company to exceed its 2019 sales targets through the pending doubling of its production capacity and through planned acquisitions. The report further details recent updates intended to accelerate the issue of Nouveau (USOTC: NOUV) stock to PURA shareholders in a dividend distribution. Notably, the report points to the capacity and quality improvements enabled by the addition of a new team member with exceptional beverage industry professional experience.

Goldman Small Cap Research Excerpt

“… a series of company initiatives and industry events serve as catalysts to drive PURA’s volume higher and the shares back to its 52-week high of $0.25. Depending upon the timing and magnitude of the aforementioned events, we believe that these shares have the potential to reach the $0.35 mark.”

See Full Report:

PURA Goldman Small Cap Research Report Including Analyst Credentials & Disclosures

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com.

