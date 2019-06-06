Photo Release -- WSFS Bank Taps Philadelphia-Native Brandon M. Morrison to Lead Administrative Services

WILMINGTON, Del., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon M. Morrison is the new Senior Vice President and Director of Administrative Services at WSFS Bank. In this role, he is responsible for setting the strategic and tactical direction of multiple Bank functions, including real estate and real estate operations, facilities management, corporate insurance, vendor management and purchasing. Mr. Morrison, a Philadelphia native, has joined WSFS with more than 16 years of experience in strategic portfolio management, operational excellence and transformative leadership. He is reporting to Dominic C. Canuso, WSFS Bank’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Mr. Morrison joined WSFS from Philadelphia-based PRDC Properties where he served as Chief Operating Officer since 2016 overseeing all sales and corporate operations, and leasing and property management. From 2004 to 2016 he held multiple roles of increasing responsibility at Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, also in Philadelphia. At Janney, Mr. Morrison led various functions that developed his broad experience and expertise in real estate, facilities management, vendor management, corporate operations and talent recruitment and development.

Mr. Canuso stated: “We are excited to have Brandon at WSFS Bank. I welcome his mix of corporate and community leadership, and his wealth of management experience to lead critical functions of our Bank, now a $12 billion in assets institution with retail, commercial and wealth management operations throughout Delaware, the City of Philadelphia and its suburbs in Southeastern Pennsylvania, and in Southern New Jersey. He is a great addition to our team as we execute the conversion and integration of Beneficial systems and offices to WSFS Bank, and for the long-term success of our Company.”

An active member of the community, Mr. Morrison lends his leadership, craft and expertise to several organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) Philadelphia Futures and the Academy of Music.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS) is a multi-billion dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally-managed bank and trust company headquartered in Delaware and the Delaware Valley. As of March 31, 2019, WSFS Financial Corporation had $12.2 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $19.0 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 152 offices located in Delaware (49), Pennsylvania (72), New Jersey (29), Virginia (1) and Nevada (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, retail banking, cash management and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Beneficial Equipment Finance Corporation, Cash Connect®, Christiana Trust Group, Cypress Capital Management, LLC, NewLane Finance, Powdermill Financial Solutions, WSFS Institutional Services, WSFS Wealth Investments, West Capital Management, and WSFS Mortgage and Arrow Land Transfer. Serving the greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit wsfsbank.com.



