NHL player Max Domi walks with thousands of Montrealers to find a cure for type 1 diabetes

The Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF aims to raise $5 million to accelerate the pace of research and raise awareness for type 1 diabetes

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 9, 2019, Montreal Canadiens’ centre player, Max Domi will be walking at the Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF’s Montreal event, joining over 35,000 Canadians taking part in Walk events from coast to coast. The Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF is the largest collective rally bringing together those affected by type 1 diabetes to unite, get loud and raise funds to accelerate the pace of type 1 diabetes.



Diagnosed at age 12, Domi is working with JDRF to increase awareness for type 1 diabetes and inspire youth by sharing his story about living with this chronic disease while realizing his dream of playing in the NHL, and lending his voice to help raise funds to support critical type 1 diabetes research advancements.

The Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF is taking place in over 60 communities across Canada and aims to raise $5 million to accelerate the pace of type 1 diabetes research. 2019 marks the 26ᵗʰ anniversary of the Walk.

What: 2019 Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF When: June 9, 2019

Media should please check-in at the media tent, by the VIP tent. Time: 9:45am – 10:00am: Opening Ceremonies and ribbon cutting with Max

10:10am – Media Scrum, one-on-one with Max, Sun Life or JDRF representatives Where: Centre de la Nature de Laval – 901 Avenue de Parc, Laval Who: National Spokesperson, NHL player Max Domi

• 9:45 am – 10am: opening ceremonies and photo ops during ribbon cutting to launch the Walk with Max

• 10:10-10:45am: Max available for media interviews Other media opportunities:

Sun Life Representative, Chris Hindian, Assistant Vice President, Application Operations and Services Practice, Sun Life

• 10:00am – 10:30am: available for media interviews

• 11:45am – 1:30pm: available for media interviews



JDRF Youth Ambassadors

• 10:10am – 10:45am: available for media interviews



Dave Prowten, President and CEO, JDRF Canada

• 11am-12pm: available for interviews Online: jdrfwalk.ca

For more information about the Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF visit www.jdrfwalk.ca or to arrange interviews and/or photo opportunities with spokespeople please contact:



For on-site interview requests for Max Domi, Dave Prowten, and JDRF Ambassadors, please contact:



Arielle Nkongmeneck

C: 647-789-2000 ext. 2046

ankongmeneck@jdrf.ca



For interviews requests for Sun Life Financial, please contact:



Yasna Criscione

T: 416-204-8110

yasna.criscione@sunlife.com



About JDRF Canada

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. JDRF’s goal is to progressively remove the impact of T1D from people’s lives until we achieve a world without T1D. JDRF collaborates with a wide spectrum of partners and is the only organization with the scientific resources, regulatory influence, and a working plan to better treat, prevent, and eventually cure T1D. JDRF is the largest charitable supporter of T1D research. For more information, please visit jdrf.ca .

About Sun Life Financial in the community

At Sun Life Financial, we are committed to building sustainable, healthier communities for life and we're proud to hold the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada. Community wellness is an important part of our sustainability commitment and we believe that by actively supporting the communities in which we live and work, we can help build a positive environment for our Clients, Employees, advisors and shareholders. Our philanthropic support focuses on two key areas: health, with an emphasis on diabetes awareness, prevention, care and research initiatives through our Team Up Against Diabetes™ platform; and arts and culture, through our award-winning Making the Arts More Accessible™ program. In Quebec, our sponsorship and donation initiatives also focus on home economics and financial education.

We also partner with sports properties in key markets to further our commitment to healthy and active living. Our Employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering over 18,000 hours each year and contribute to making life brighter for individuals and families across Canada.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.