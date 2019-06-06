Over 35,000 Canadians from coast to coast rally to find a cure for type 1 diabetes

The Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF aims to raise $5 million to accelerate the pace of research

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Sunday June 9, the Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF brings together those affected by type 1 diabetes in the largest collective rally to unite, get loud and raise funds to accelerate the pace of type 1 diabetes.



The 2019 Walk takes place in 60 communities of all sizes across Canada, with Canadians coming together to raise $5 million for life-changing type 1 diabetes research, and help turn type one into type none. The Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF is the largest diabetes fundraising event in Canada. This year marks JDRF’s 26ᵗʰ anniversary of the Walk, which has raised over $126 million since its inception. NHL player Max Domi has lent his support for the event as National Spokesperson. Diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at age 12, Max knows first-hand that it takes a team to fight this disease but that type 1 diabetes won’t hold kids, teens or adults back from realizing their dreams.

Join us at Canada’s Wonderland and find inspiration, courage and strength from all those who are walking proudly to support a cause that is close to their hearts.

What: 2019 Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF When: June 9, 2019

Media should please check-in at check-in table

Time: 10am-2pm Where: Kingswood Music Theatre, Canada's Wonderland, 1 Canada's Wonderland Drive, Vaughan, ON. Who: JDRF’s Central Canada Regional Director Shannon Carkner, JDRF youth ambassadors, Senior Vice-President of Sun Life Distributors and Honorary Chair of the Walk, Rowena Chan. Online: jdrfwalk.ca

For more information about the Sun Life Walk to Cure Diabetes for JDRF or to arrange interviews and/or photo opportunities with spokespeople please contact:



JDRF Contact:



Soledad Vega

T: 647-459-7881

svega@jdrf.ca



Sun Life Contact:



Yasna Criscione

T: 416-204-8110

yasna.criscione@sunlife.com

About JDRF Canada

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. JDRF’s goal is to progressively remove the impact of T1D from people’s lives until we achieve a world without T1D. JDRF collaborates with a wide spectrum of partners and is the only organization with the scientific resources, regulatory influence, and a working plan to better treat, prevent, and eventually cure T1D. JDRF is the largest charitable supporter of T1D research. For more information, please visit jdrf.ca .

About Sun Life Financial in the community

At Sun Life Financial, we are committed to building sustainable, healthier communities for life and we're proud to hold the Caring Company designation from Imagine Canada. Community wellness is an important part of our sustainability commitment and we believe that by actively supporting the communities in which we live and work, we can help build a positive environment for our Clients, Employees, advisors and shareholders. Our philanthropic support focuses on two key areas: health, with an emphasis on diabetes awareness, prevention, care and research initiatives through our Team Up Against Diabetes™ platform; and arts and culture, through our award-winning Making the Arts More Accessible™ program. In Quebec, our sponsorship and donation initiatives also focus on home economics and financial education.

We also partner with sports properties in key markets to further our commitment to healthy and active living. Our Employees and advisors take great pride in volunteering over 18,000 hours each year and contribute to making life brighter for individuals and families across Canada.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.