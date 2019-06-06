PAVEMINT IS GIVING DISCOUNTED PARKING TO DRIVERS ATTENDING THE 2019 LA PRIDE FESTIVAL

Pavemint

In celebration of LA Pride 2019, Pavemint has teamed up with residents and business owners in West Hollywood to provide parking to attendees.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- - To help ease the traffic jams and parking madness that accompany the annual Los Angeles Pride celebrations, the Pavemint parking app is offering $15 off to anyone who books parking with the Pavemint iOS or web app for the festival and parade in West Hollywood on either Saturday, June 8th or Sunday, June 9th. In addition to the PRIDE19 promo code, new Pavemint users also receive $10 off their first reservation just for signing up.Pavemint believes that hassles like looking for parking shouldn’t keep Angelenos from coming together to celebrate. The company’s core philosophy of helping people #ArriveHappier fits well with their belief that Los Angeles is a city that thrives on diversity and inclusion.The City of West Hollywood will also be celebrating Pride Week during the days leading up to the festival, so Pavemint recommends reserving parking in advance at one of their many spaces near West Hollywood Park and using Waze or Google Maps to avoid road closures and delays.To book parking in WeHo for the weekend and show your Pride at the festival rather than in traffic, visit Pavemint’s Pride Event Page and enter promo code: PRIDE19 at checkout.About LA Pride:Christopher Street West (CSW), a 501(c)3 non-profit, organized the world’s first permitted parade advocating for gay rights on June 28, 1970 as a response to and in commemoration of the Stonewall Rebellion on Christopher Street in New York City the year prior. Since then, we have built a rich history as an active voice for the LGBTQ+ community across the Greater Los Angeles metropolitan area. Today, CSW continues to produce the LA Pride Parade and Festival every June in the City of West Hollywood and organize a number of events throughout the year with our non-profit, philanthropic, community, and corporate partners.About Pavemint:Pavemint is a mobility platform that allows drivers to book parking in advance or on demand from residents and business owners who have spaces to share. Pavemint creates new streams of income for residents, decreases traffic, lowers CO2 emissions, and eliminates the stress of parking, helping cities to become cleaner and safer. The iOS app launched in October 2017 with over 4,000 parking spaces in some of the most difficult areas to find parking in LA. The Pavemint web app launched in 2018, allowing users to find and reserve parking from their Android phones, tablets or desktop and laptop computers.Pavemint, LLC is headquartered in Hollywood, California and incorporated in Texas.instagram.com/paveminttwitter.com/pavemintfacebook.com/pavemint



