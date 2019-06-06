ALS Activist Group To Hold Protest And Media Briefing On New Therapies

Join us in the fight to STOP ALS PROGRESSION

Group is working on the advanced delivery of three promising new ALS drugs!

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- The ALS (Lou Gehrig's Disease) activist group "Contagious for A Cure" is hosting "No More Excuses!", an ALS action event on June 12 and 13 in Silver Springs, MD. The event will feature a media presentation where it will offer a strategy to begin treating ALS sooner than currently projected by utilizing three promising new therapies."No More Excuses!" will also hold two large rallies, at the headquarters' of the FDA and ALSA (ALS Association).Many in the ALS community are angry about a perceived lack of urgency and strategy since the historic windfallfrom the "Ice Bucket Challenge" occurred, when ALSA received over $115M in donations during 2014-15.The three promising ALS therapies which will be discussed include: NurOwn, CuATSM, and a promising proceduredeveloped by notable ALS researcher, Dr. Stanley J. Appel, that uses "T-regulator" cells to halt the progression ofALS symptoms. Group representatives will also meet directly with the FDA, members of Congress, the media, andwill ask President Trump to use executive action to intervene in the desperate battle to allow ALS patients to gainimmediate access to these promising new treatments. In legitimate clinical trials, these three therapiesdemonstrated an ability to slow, halt, or slightly reverse the symptoms of the devastating motor neuron disease, butthey are currently bogged down in inhumane "placebo" trials and will likely not be available for several more years unless urgent action is taken now.Guests expected to appear at the event include former Navy pilot and ALS warrior Matt Bellina, hismother Debbie (notable "Right to Try advocate"), and Mark Bedwell. Mr. Bedwell and Mr. Bellina have bothsuccessfully completed the "NurOwn" procedure and have demonstrated medically significant improvements in theirmotor skills and/or breathing capacity. A detailed explanation of these three therapies by Mike Henson and thegroup's medical adviser, Randall Latorre MD, will occur at 2:30PM on the 12th, followed by a "Right to Try"discussion by Debbie Bellina.The media event starts at 3:00PM on the 12th at the Hilton Honors at 1701 Elton Road in Silver Spring, MD and willbe streamed live at the Youtube link below. The rallies will be held onsite at both the FDA on Wednesday at 10AM,and at ALSA national HQ on Thursday at 10AM."Contacts: Mike Henson, Craig ReaganFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/curealsneuodegenitivediseases/ Twitter: @ALS_NOWYoutube: https://www.youtube.com/c/ALSNEWSNOW Email: mikehensontulsa@yahoo.com, craig@inspectmasters.com



