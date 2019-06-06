Pacific Software Inc. Agreement Aims to Use BOAPIN.com Trade Portal to Increase Cross-Border Transactions Between China and Brazil

TORONTO, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire - Pacific Software Inc. (OTC: PFSF) (“Pacific Software” or the “Company”) today announces that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Império Assessoria em Informaçoes LTDA (Império) located in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Pursuant to the MOU, the parties agree to commercially market and promote the activities of the commodities trade portal BOAPIN.com powered by Pacific Software and Atlas Cargo Suite, an agribusiness, logistics management software module owned and operated by Império.

The MOU and further collaboration between the parties were created in an effort to increase trade between China and Brazil in sectors highly reliant on supply chain transparency, management and efficiency for commodities and products sold. Trade between the two countries is underdeveloped and technology solutions are expected to fuel growth in cross-border transactions and business expansion.

BOAPIN.com is uniquely positioned to supply competitive B2B pricing advantages to commodities traders by deploying cutting-edge technologies to its subscribers such as: trading data analytics, search/match interface, smart contracts, artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain solutions. Given the current economic and trade environment, China is seeking additional commodities trading partners to offset the trade tariffs imposed by the USA. As such, Brazil is a viable supplementary trading partner alternative.

“This collaboration will include the commercial marketing and promotion of the BOAPIN.com platform as a front-end e-commerce solution and the assimilation of ‘Chain Integration Intelligence,’ a client application from the Atlas Cargo Suite into the BOAPIN portal,” stated Peter Pizzino, president of Pacific Software. Design and deployment of future generations of the enterprise applications and solutions will also be released upon completion.”

The deployment of the applications, tools and user solutions through the BOAPIN.com platform may include features such as: financial technologies (fintech), export payments, customs clearance, logistics, taxation and product certification. These and other business technologies may provide competitive advantages to portal subscribers in commodities trading activities and other merchant offerings. In addition, the Atlas Cargo module will link BOAPIN.com to 12 ports, 37 warehouses and five logistics purveyors in Brazil.

About Pacific Software

Pacific Software Inc. (OTC: PFSF) is an enterprise designer, developer, licensor and operator of transactional solutions for most industries. It is postured for investments, mergers, acquisitions and business combination strategies for emerging technologies and digital platforms. The company recently launched and operates the BOAPIN.com portal, a versatile Application Service Provider (ASP) and commodities trading platform designed for international clients, traders and subscribers globally. For more information visit www.PacificSoftwareInc.com

About BOAPIN

BOAPIN.com is a multi-lingual and multi-faceted commodities trading portal uniquely positioned to deliver competitive B2B trading solutions to subscribers for the import/export trade sector. It may feature and deploy cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), trading data analytics, smart contracts, and blockchain solutions utilizing IBM’s Backend as a Service (BaaS) infrastructure. The BOAPIN platform aims to shorten trade cycles, increase trade efficiencies and increase global trade. Designed as an open architecture platform, BOAPIN would build an ecosystem which digitizes the trade process including; product listing, search/ marketing interface, finance, advertising, buyer /seller communications, product certification, logistics, trade, payment solutions, sales and order management. For additional information please visit www.BOAPIN.com

About Império

The company designs and markets a diverse suite of agribusiness software modules specializing in logistics management, traceability and transparency for product delivery and shipment globally. Its Atlas Cargo Suite is a robust and automated user solution for product warehousing and/or shipment management in road, rail and waterways environments complete with monitoring of product movement, designed to avoid fraud and cargo misuse. The Atlas Cargo Suite is structurally developed for modular integrations with several types of peripherals including; road, rail or flow scales, gates, electronic sensors and PLCs. In 2018, Império processed 35 million tons of cargo including; 17.2 million tons of soy, 6.9 million tons of corn, multiple tons of sugar and 30% of the fertilizer market for Brazil. For additional information please visit www.imperio.com.br .

