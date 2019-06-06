Apple Rush taps Contend and KG Studios to overhaul brand and launch new media properties

/EIN News/ -- TITUSVILLE, Fla., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, The Apple Rush Company, Inc. (OTCpink:APRU), a leader in the organic and natural beverage sector, announces their strategic partnership with award-winning content marketing company, Contend, and veteran Hollywood production company, KG Studios.



The partnership will involve a brand overhaul, the creation of new content platforms and an omni-channel, data-driven media campaign designed to reach new audiences.

“We want to create content that reflects the essence of our brand, and adds value to our consumers’ lives. We’re excited to be partnering with the best from Hollywood and Madison Avenue to make this happen,” said Tony Torgerud, CEO of APRU. “Being able to create, produce and distribute content that drives measurable business results is becoming more and more valuable as the face of retail and ecommerce continues to evolve.”

“Using proprietary audience data, we aim to create custom, highly-relevant brand stories that invite consumers to experience Apple Rush, and its exciting products, for the first time,” said Steven Amato, Founder, President & Chief Content Officer, Contend.

Apple Rush has pursued this venture in response to a rapidly changing media landscape, where brands are having challenges reaching audiences through traditional advertising.

“This is the era of great storytelling. If done right these stories will drive intrigue, interest and action. There’s unlimited opportunity for growth and that’s the opportunity we see for Apple Rush,” added Kelly Garner, CEO, KG Studios.

The new brand is set to launch in July 2019 with branded content being produced and distributed this fall.

About The Apple Rush Co., Inc.



The Apple Rush Company, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary’s Apple Rush Manufacturing, LLC and APRU, LLC is a distributor of CPG products under the trademarked Apple Rush brand and other labels. The Apple Rush brand has more than 40 years of existence in the natural beverage industry. As a historical leader in the organic and natural beverage sector our goal is to also become the leader in the distribution of anhydrous hemp oil products nationwide. For more information, please go to www.applerush.com.

About APRU, LLC: APRU, LLC focuses on the development and sales of all natural Apple Rush sparkling juices, and research and development, of premium hemp extracts that contain a broad range of cannabinoids and natural hemp derivatives and other active ingredients such as our exclusive agathos active, kratom, kava, blue lotus, and ginseng. www.aprullc.com or on Twitter @RealAPRU_News.

About Apple Rush Manufacturing, LLC: Apple Rush Manufacturing, LLC was formed to separate the manufacturing and co-packing businesses from the sales and marketing businesses while preparing for explosive growth nationally with multiple brands in different consumer categories.

About Contend

Contend is a collective of innovators, instigators, scientists, storytellers and collaborators disrupting the traditional marketing, media and entertainment industries. Founded in 2014 with the mission to create “content with an end game,” Contend makes premium content that delivers clearly measurable business results for brands, studios and publishers. Using its proprietary AI insights and analytics tool to inform story development, Contend produces and distributes custom, data-driven content that audiences actually want to see. Contend is headquartered in downtown Los Angeles with offices in Chicago, Toronto, Dallas, Seattle, New York and Moscow. More at www.contendco.com .

About KG Studios

KG Studios is a leading media consulting and production group specializing in exceptional storytelling that expands and diversifies conversations. Based in Los Angeles, KGS collaborates with top-tier producers, directors, creatives, and A-Level talent to create premium content across the media spectrum.

www.kgs.media

Investor relations Contact:

Tony Torgerud

888-741-3777 x 2



