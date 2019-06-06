MjMicro Finalizes Presenter Schedule for June 25 Investor Conference in NYC

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – MjMicro Conference ( www.mjmicro.com ), the next-level investor forum for publicly traded cannabis companies, has published the final presenter schedule for its upcoming investor conference, which will take place June 25, 2019, at the Westin Grand Central in New York City.



The MjMicro Conference is an invitational networking forum, and this one-day conference provides an exceptional opportunity for private capital investors to connect with cannabis-related public entities and for attendees to hear from industry experts.

During the conference, Emerald Health Therapeutics, FSD Pharma, and Helix TCS will host spotlight presentations before the general audience.

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. is a Canada-based, Health Canada-licensed medical cannabis producer. Through its subsidiary, Emerald is engaged in the production and sale of medical marijuana and also has interest in a company that produces, cultivates and distributes wholesale cannabis and cannabis extracts for therapeutic and non-therapeutic use purposes. The company offers Emerald Health Botanicals products in pill or capsule formats.

FSD Pharma, through its wholly owned subsidiary FV Pharma Inc., is focused on developing the highest-quality indoor-grown, pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and on research and development of novel cannabinoid-based treatments for several central nervous system disorders, including chronic pain, fibromyalgia and irritable bowel syndrome. FSD has 25,000 square feet of cultivation space that is licensed at its Ontario facility, with expansion currently underway.

Helix TCS, Inc. is the leading provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding market. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries BioTrackTHC, Cannabase, and Helix Security, Helix TCS offers products that reach over 2,000 licensed locations in 36 states and six countries and have tracked over $18 billion in legal cannabis sales.

Feature presentations at MjMicro Conference, following a hosted lunch, will be given by 1933 Industries, 48North Cannabis, CannAmerica Brands, Cannex Capital Holdings/4Front, Cardiol Therapeutics, Dixie Brands, EXMceuticals, Flurotech, High Tide Inc., House of Jane, MJ Freeway, NextLeaf Solutions, Phoenix Life Sciences, Province Brands of Canada, Tauriga Sciences, United Cannabis Corp. and Vireo Health.

SPOTLIGHT PRESENTATIONS

10:30 a.m. Emerald Health Therapeutics

11:00 a.m. FSD Pharma

11:30 a.m. Helix TCS

FEATURED PRESENTATIONS

12:30 p.m. 48North Cannabis

1:00 p.m. Cardiol Therapeutics, 1933 Industries

1:30 p.m. MJ Freeway, EXMceuticals

2:00 p.m. Vireo Health, High Tide Inc.

2:30 p.m. Cannex Capital Holdings, House of Jane

3:00 p.m. NextLeaf Solutions, Flurotech

3:30 p.m. Dixie Brands, Tauriga Sciences

4:00 p.m. United Cannabis, CannAmerica Brands

4:30 p.m. Phoenix Life Sciences, Province Brands of Canada

About MjLink.com Inc.

Social Life Network (OTC: WDLF), a cloud-based social media and social network technology company based in Denver, Colorado, announced on Sept. 25, 2018, the Company had spun its cannabis technology division out of the parent company and incorporated MjLink.com Inc., a Delaware Corporation, as its wholly owned subsidiary. MjLink operates as a multinational cannabis technology and media organization with two separate social networks: WeedLife.com, a consumer-to-consumer network, and MjLink.com, a business-to-business social network. On April 4, 2019, the president of MjLink, George Jage, announced the launch of a new division of the company that is focused on providing the industry with best-in-class financial, B2B and B2C cannabis-centric events that complement these global social networks.

For more information about Social Life Network and to download the MjLink investor deck, visit https://social-life-network.com

