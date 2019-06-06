There were 637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 156,172 in the last 365 days.

Mondelēz International to Present at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference on June 11

/EIN News/ -- DEERFIELD, Ill., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. announced that Luca Zaramella, Chief Financial Officer, will present at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference in Paris on June 11 at 6 a.m. ET.

A listen-only webcast will be provided at www.mondelezinternational.com and a replay of the event will also be available on the company's website. 

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in approximately 150 countries around the world. With 2018 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.  

Contact: Tom Armitage (Media) Shep Dunlap (Investors)  
  +1 847 943 5678 +1 847 943 5454  
  news@mdlz.com ir@mdlz.com    

