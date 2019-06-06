Mondelēz International to Present at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference on June 11

/EIN News/ -- DEERFIELD, Ill., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. announced that Luca Zaramella, Chief Financial Officer, will present at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference in Paris on June 11 at 6 a.m. ET.

A listen-only webcast will be provided at www.mondelezinternational.com and a replay of the event will also be available on the company's website.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in approximately 150 countries around the world. With 2018 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ .

Contact: Tom Armitage (Media) Shep Dunlap (Investors) +1 847 943 5678 +1 847 943 5454 news@mdlz.com ir@mdlz.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.