Mondelēz International to Present at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference on June 11
/EIN News/ -- DEERFIELD, Ill., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondelēz International, Inc. announced that Luca Zaramella, Chief Financial Officer, will present at Deutsche Bank Global Consumer Conference in Paris on June 11 at 6 a.m. ET.
A listen-only webcast will be provided at www.mondelezinternational.com and a replay of the event will also be available on the company's website.
About Mondelēz International
Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in approximately 150 countries around the world. With 2018 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor’s 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.
|Contact:
|Tom Armitage (Media)
|Shep Dunlap (Investors)
|+1 847 943 5678
|+1 847 943 5454
|news@mdlz.com
|ir@mdlz.com
