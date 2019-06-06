Carahsoft Named Best Collaboration Partner of the Year by Nuance Enterprise

Company Receives North American Partner Award for Second Consecutive Year

RESTON, Va., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, announced today that it has been chosen as the Best North American Collaboration Partner by Nuance Communications, Inc . The award was presented at the 2019 Nuance Enterprise Division’s Partner eXperience Summit in Las Vegas in February.



/EIN News/ -- “With collaboration at every level integral to the success of our go-to market strategy, we are pleased to recognize this outstanding ecosystem with the Nuance Enterprise North American Partner Awards,” said Danita Belcher, Vice President of Global Alliances, Nuance Enterprise Division. “We partner with the industry’s best, and together we deliver a powerful AI solution to meet our customers’ business transformation needs.”

Carahsoft was recognized as the Best Collaboration Partner based on its willingness to collaborate in the Nuance partner ecosystem and work with various product lines.

“Our Carahsoft team is committed to providing excellent service to our vendor and reseller partners as well as our public sector customers. We are pleased to see the hard work of our sales and marketing professionals across the Nuance ecosystem recognized by this award,” said Michael Adams, Director of Sales at Carahsoft. “We value our partnership with Nuance and are excited to build on the success and momentum of the past eight years together.”

Since its founding in 2004, Carahsoft has provided the public sector market with IT solutions from hundreds of technology vendors, prime contractors, system integrators, value-added resellers and additional channel partners. In 2018, the company booked more than $5 billion in sales and expanded its team to include 1,000 sales, marketing, customer service and contracting professionals.

