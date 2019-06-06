SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Merger of Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. with Ingersoll-Rand plc is Fair to GDI Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:



/EIN News/ -- To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. (“Gardner Denver” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GDI) stock prior to April 30, 2019 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the merger between of Gardner Denver and Ingersoll-Rand plc (“Ingersoll-Rand”) (NYSE: IR). The proposed transaction will be effected through a "Reverse Morris Trust" transaction, allowing Ingersoll-Rand's Industrial segment ("Ingersoll-Rand Industrial") to be spun-off to Ingersoll-Rand's shareholders and simultaneously merged with and surviving as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gardner Denver. Upon completion of the combination, existing Ingersoll-Rand shareholders will own 50.1% of the combined company and existing stockholders of Gardner Denver will own 49.9% of the combined company. To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna/gardner-denver-holdings-inc

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc. merger investigation concerns whether the Board of Gardner Denver breached their fiduciary duties to stockholders by failing to adequately shop the Company before agreeing to enter into this transaction, and whether the merger with Ingersoll-Rand undervalues Gardner Denver shares, thus unlawfully harming GDI shareholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Toll Free: (877) 363-5972

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.