SemaConnect Completes Electric Vehicle Charging Installation at Elevate Apartments in Englewood, Colorado

Charging Stations Support EV Drivers at Luxury Apartment Community

DENVER, USA, June 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SemaConnect, the leading provider of electric vehicle charging stations to the North American commercial and residential property market, announces that it has completed the installation of four single pedestal Series 6 EV charging stations at Elevate Apartments in Englewood, Colorado. Managed by AMC, Elevate is a luxury apartment community close to Denver’s Tech Corridor. The charging stations are installed outside four buildings throughout the community for the use of Elevate residents.

“SemaConnect is proud to have been selected for the installation of EV charging stations at Elevate,” said Connie Meehan, sales manager at SemaConnect. “Colorado has quickly become a leading market for electric vehicles, and more and more Coloradans are buying EVs every day. With over 80% of electric car charging happening at home, renters are looking for multifamily communities that offer charging amenities. We’re excited to help Elevate differentiate itself in the Denver multifamily property market.”

The SemaConnect Series 6 EV charging stations are designed for shared use and incorporate the latest in EV technology. Popular for the rugged exterior, slim design, and interactive LED lights, the charging stations also feature station management tools such as custom pricing and access controls. All four charging stations are powered up and open to Elevate residents.

About SemaConnect:

SemaConnect is the leading provider of electric vehicle amenities to the North American commercial and residential property markets. A complete EV support partner, SemaConnect delivers a truly modern property experience through innovative, elegantly designed charging stations and a robust and open network. The company has helped maximize property value and appeal through thousands of successful Class A deployments since its founding in 2008, for companies such as CBRE, JLL, Hines, Greystar, Cisco Systems and Standard Parking. SemaConnect remains the preferred charging solutions partner of municipal, parking, multifamily, hotel, office and retail customers across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit https://www.semaconnect.com/.



