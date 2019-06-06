Kretschmar® Gives Back and Delivers Legendary Fan Experiences at CMA Fest® For Fifth Year

Premium Deli Brand Collaborates with Make-A-Wish® Once Again This Year to Send Young Country Music Fan to CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kretschmar ® Premium Deli Meats & Cheeses is delighted to deliver more legendary music experiences at this year’s CMA Fest®.



/EIN News/ -- As part of the brand’s partnership with Make-A-Wish ®, Kretschmar helped grant 8-year-old Keely’s wish to attend the annual country music festival in Nashville, which kicked off June 6th and continues through Sunday, June 9. The Tennessee native, battling chromosomal d/o 2p22 duplication, and her family enjoyed four days of VIP treatment in Music City, including a private country concert and luncheon at The Bell Tower featuring Kretschmar brand ambassadors Ruthie Collins, Kelleigh Bannen, Natalie Stovall, and a special guest appearance by country music star and No. 1 multi-award-winning hitmaker Easton Corbin.

“Kretschmar is honored to partner with Make-A-Wish to help make this unique experience possible for Keely,” Michael Baughman, Smithfield Foods director of marketing brand strategy. “We are dedicated to supporting the important efforts of Make-A-Wish and helping to make wishes come true for children with critical illnesses.”

“Fulfilling a life-changing wish for a child with a critical illness can be incredibly impactful, and with partners like Kretschmar, we’re able to make these once-in-a-lifetime wishes come true,” said Beth Torres, president and chief executive officer for Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee. “We are incredibly appreciative of the brand’s continuous support in helping us grant wishes to kids like Keely across the country.”

Keely’s trip was granted through Kretschmar’s ongoing Legendary Wishes campaign, which helps Make-A-Wish grant wishes for children with critical illnesses. As part of the exclusive concert experience, Kretschmar also invited several local Make-A-Wish families to share an afternoon of great food and music.

Since 2012, Kretschmar has contributed more than $850,000 to Make-A-Wish nationally and has sponsored more than 18 wishes with local chapters through the brand’s Legendary Wishes campaign. With the help of retail partners, the brand has raised more than $115,000 through employee donations, sandwich fundraisers, and sales of Make-A-Wish paper stars sold at stores’ registers for $1 donations. The brand gives these funds to local Make-A-Wish chapters to continue to grant more wishes.

“I was thrilled to meet Keely and her family in Nashville to help grant her wish during this year’s CMA Fest,” said Easton Corbin. “This a cause close to my heart, and I am pleased to continue to partner with Kretschmar and the Make-A-Wish organization to help grant wishes for children.”

Additionally, as part of the brand’s participation in CMA Fest weekend, fans can visit the Kretschmar Premium Deli Meats & Cheeses stage on Broadway in downtown Nashville for the second year in a row to sample Kretschmar’s premium Off The Bone ham and turkey, spin a prize wheel for a chance to win various prizes, and recreate their favorite country music moments on the Kretschmar stage.

About Kretschmar

Kretschmar® Premium Deli Meats & Cheeses has meant quality since 1883. Our hams are made with a unique hardwood smoking process. Kretschmar poultry and beef are hand-trimmed using the finest cuts. Our full line of Off-The-Bone deli meats is delicately sliced from the leanest, most tender cuts. And our premium Wisconsin cheeses repeatedly win in competitions worldwide. Try the Legendary Taste of Kretschmar today. For great recipes and more, like us on Facebook or visit our website at www.kretschmardeli.com. Kretschmar is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental, and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About CMA Fest

The Ultimate Country Music Fan Experience™ began in 1972 as Fan Fair®, which drew 5,000 fans to Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium. Now in its 48th year, the legendary festival has become the city’s signature Country Music event that hosts tens of thousands of fans from all 50 states, Puerto Rico and 36 international countries. In 2018, CMA Fest featured 11 official stages with hundreds of artists performing—all to benefit music education. CMA Fest is a one-of-a-kind festival with artists donating their time to perform so ticket proceeds can directly benefit high-quality music programs across the country through the CMA Foundation. CMA Fest is filmed for an ABC Television Network special, with 2019 marking the 16th consecutive year the event has been filmed for television, a feat no other music festival has achieved.

About Easton Corbin

With two No. 1 singles, 7 Top 10 singles and multiple awards and nominations, plus performances on some of the biggest stages in the world including performing on one of the biggest tours in country music-Carrie Underwood’s 2016 The Storyteller Tour, Easton Corbin has made a lasting impression on the country music landscape. He is lauded for his traditional country sound, authentic lyrics, and mastery of understatement. American Songwriter says, “Easton Corbin has one of those rare, glorious voices that was made—just made—for singing country music.” Known for his signature hits including “A Little More Country Than That,” “Roll With It,” “Lovin’ You Is Fun” and “Baby Be My Love Song” from his No. 1 debuting album About To Get Real. His emotional “Are You With Me” was the most added song at radio the day it was released. Corbin’s previous Top 5 single “A Girl Like You” garnered rave reviews. Taste of Country picked it as a Critics Pick saying, “It takes a fraction of a second to know Easton Corbin is on to something different with ‘A Girl Like You.’” Corbin just released his brand new single, “Somebody’s Gotta Be Country,” and is currently in the studio finishing new music for his fourth studio album.

Contact:

Adrienne Taylor

awtaylor@smithfield.com

(757) 357-8520



