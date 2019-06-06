Smithfield Foods Donates More Than 26,000 Pounds of Protein to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

Donation Part of Smithfield’s 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® Tour

MILWAUKEE, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smithfield Foods, Inc. has donated more than 26,000 pounds of protein to Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin as part of their 2019 Helping Hungry Homes ® donation tour. Helping Hungry Homes® is Smithfield’s signature hunger-relief initiative focused on alleviating hunger and helping Americans become more food secure. The donation, equivalent to more than 104,000 servings of protein, will help feed those in need throughout eastern Wisconsin.



/EIN News/ -- “Our vision of a hunger-free Wisconsin truly drives our mission to solve hunger throughout the state,” said Patti Habeck, president of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin. “We are extremely grateful for Smithfield’s support as we service those in need and work to provide fresh and nutritious food to those facing hunger in our region. This donation helps us achieve our goal to ensure people who face hunger have healthy, wholesome food to eat.”

This is the 28th large-scale protein donation made by Smithfield to food banks across the country during its 2019 Helping Hungry Homes® tour. Since the program’s inception in 2008, Smithfield has provided more than 130 million servings of protein to food banks, disaster relief efforts, and community outreach programs nationwide.

“At Smithfield, we are passionate about our efforts to alleviate hunger across the country and we are pleased to provide Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin with more than 100,000 servings of much-needed protein,” said Jonathan Toms, associate manager of charitable initiatives for Smithfield Foods. “By feeding our neighbors in need, this donation will help build a stronger community and it is our hope that it will inspire others to get involved in the fight against hunger.”

For more information about Smithfield Foods’ Helping Hungry Homes® initiative and a list of upcoming donation events, visit helpinghungryhomes.com .

About Smithfield Foods

Smithfield Foods is a $15 billion global food company and the world's largest pork processor and hog producer. In the United States, the company is also the leader in numerous packaged meats categories with popular brands including Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Nathan’s Famous®, Farmland®, Armour®, Farmer John®, Kretschmar®, John Morrell®, Cook’s®, Gwaltney®, Carando®, Margherita®, Curly’s®, Healthy Ones®, Morliny®, Krakus®, and Berlinki®. Smithfield Foods is committed to providing good food in a responsible way and maintains robust animal care, community involvement, employee safety, environmental, and food safety and quality programs. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram .

About Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin

Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is the largest hunger-relief organization in the state with locations in Milwaukee and Appleton. Founded in 1982 by the Rotary Club of Milwaukee, Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin is a local and independent member of the Feeding America network. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin collaborates with 600+ hunger-relief programs, including food pantries, meal programs and shelters to provide more than 20 million meals annually to nearly 400,000 people across 36 counties in eastern Wisconsin. Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin also supports programs that improve food security for people facing hunger and works collaboratively with community partners to solve hunger. To learn more about hunger in Wisconsin, visit www.FeedingAmericaWI.org , and connect with us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube , and Instagram .

