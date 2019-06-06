Families Celebrate the Importance of Fathers at The Way to Happiness Center in Downtown Clearwater

/EIN News/ -- CLEARWATER, Fla., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Saturday, June 15th, The Way to Happiness (TWTH) Association Tampa Bay will be holding their Father’s Day Celebration at their downtown Clearwater headquarters. Starting at 4:00 pm, children and their fathers will enjoy activities such as: the dad’s watermelon eating contest, water balloon challenge; and fun activities for the entire family.



Demonstrating the bond between father and son, a father proudly pins a Boy Scout promotion pin on his son's uniform at ceremony.





The importance of fathers is explored at the National Center for Fathering’s website, Fathers.com. The Extent of Fatherlessness cites the situation, “More than 20 million children live in a home without the physical presence of a father. Millions more have dads who are physically present, but emotionally absent. If it were classified as a disease, fatherlessness would be an epidemic worthy of attention as a national emergency.”1 On the flip side, the same website cites a study by the U.S. Department of Education, “When fathers are involved, their children learn more, perform better in school and exhibit healthier behavior. Even when fathers do not share a home with their children, their active involvement can have a lasting and positive impact.2



The Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay not only organizes events for families but conducts seminars in which all members of the family can learn from the principles in The Way to Happiness, the book by L. Ron Hubbard on which the association bases its activities.

“An atmosphere where families can flourish is very important to us,” said Tanja Cranton, Executive Director of the Way to Happiness Association of Tampa Bay. “We provide a safe place for families to unite and allow children and parents to work and learn together building a strong family foundation.”

At the Father’s Day event, families will be introduced to The Way to Happiness book, where L. Ron Hubbard wrote: “A child factually does not do well without love. Most children have an abundance of it to return.”

The Way to Happiness and its center is one of nine humanitarian outreach programs sponsored by the Church of Scientology ( http://www.scientology.tv ). Open daily from 10am – 10pm. If you would like to tour or attend complimentary workshops, please call (727) 467-6961 .

The Way to Happiness:

The Way to Happiness book was written by L. Ron Hubbard in 1981 as a nonreligious, common-sense guide to better living. Its purpose is to help arrest moral decline in society and restore integrity and trust to humankind. It is available in 112 languages, with some 115 million copies distributed in 186 nations. The campaign to distribute the book has been embraced by more than 257,000 groups and individuals. Millions around the world have received the materials free of charge thanks to the continued sponsorship of the Church of Scientology. The Way to Happiness holds the Guinness World Record as the single most-translated nonreligious book.

