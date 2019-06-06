Scientology Open House Provides Answers to Questions and Common Sense Tools

CLEARWATER, Fla., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Scientology Information Center held an open house in downtown Clearwater during the May 31st Blast Friday concert welcoming 100 guests and providing insight into Scientology.



Visitors socialize at the Scientology Information Center in downtown Clearwater and find out more about Scientology





/EIN News/ -- Throughout the open house, staff and volunteers were on hand to answer questions about Scientology. To facilitate the curious, the Information Center has a permanent exhibit with panels and interactive audio/visual displays covering a biographical introduction and vignettes, leaders and officials speaking about L. Ron Hubbard's legacy as a humanitarian and author and interviews with those who knew Mr. Hubbard.



“During major downtown events, such as festivals and concerts we host open houses allowing guests to conduct a free self-guided tour during which they watch videos and ask questions about things they’ve always been curious about,” said Amber Skjelset, the Center Manager and event host. Some questions answered included; Do all Scientologists wear uniforms? How many Scientologists are there around the world? Can Scientologists practice more than one religion? What is the ‘Sea Organization?’ Is Scientology in other countries around the world? and What does the word Scientology mean?

In the book The Fundamentals of Thought L. Ron Hubbard the Founder of Scientology said, “The term Scientology is taken from the Latin word scio (knowing, in the fullest meaning of the word) and the Greek word logos (study of). Scientology is further defined as ‘the study and handling of the spirit in relationship to itself, universes and other life.’”

Several guests took complimentary educational materials about Scientology’s concepts and its social betterment programs. One such item was The Way to Happiness; a non-religious, non-political “Common Sense Guide to Better Living” with 21 precepts including, ‘Take care of oneself,’ ‘Love and Help Children,’ and, ‘Try to treat others as you would want them to treat you.’

One guest said after her visit, “I am reading the booklet now and it makes sense. It’s just about life and doing good things!”

The Scientology information Center is open daily from 10am-10pm.



For more information please contact Amber Skjelset at (727) 467-6966 or email amber@cos.flag.org.

The Scientology Information Center:

The Scientology Information Center, located in the Historic Clearwater Building in downtown Clearwater, opened on July 11, 2015, and currently houses a gallery of audiovisual displays with some 400 videos. The Center is open to all and provides a self-guided tour showing basic Scientology beliefs, Churches around the world, ongoing social programs and the life of L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology’s founder. The Center offers tours to the broad public and civic leaders; holds concerts, theatrical performances and receptions for the community; and opens up the use of its conference room to social, civic and non-profit groups.

For more information on Scientology, visit www.scientology.org or the Scientology Network on DirecTV channel 320, or streaming at www.scientology.tv or apps at appleTV, fireTV and ROKU.

