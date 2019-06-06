Allergan Launches Dr. Jacob Unger’s Breast Reconstruction Invention Fourté for Use in 2019

A Nashville-based plastic surgeon, Dr. Jacob Unger created Fourté as a tissue expander fill system to improve the reconstruction process for breast cancer patients

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Jacob Unger is proud to announce that his invention, Fourté, officially launched at Allergan’s national sales meeting earlier this year. The plastic surgeon at Nashville, TN ’s Maxwell Aesthetics drew on his education, training, and research in New York, Texas, and Europe to design an expander injection system that improves the efficiency of breast reconstruction procedures. This can enhance quality of life for breast cancer patients.



/EIN News/ -- Shortly after the launch, Dr. Unger stated his excitement at seeing how surgeons will use his creation in 2019 and beyond.

Breast cancer patients who have had significant breast tissue removed during their treatment often want to rebuild their breast mound. In many cases, this requires the use of an expander . An expander is a device used to create a pocket in the chest large enough to ultimately hold an implant.

The surgeon first inserts the expander between the patient’s chest muscle and skin. Increasing amounts of sterile saline are added via an expander injection system over a period of months. Tissues around the expander gradually grow to accommodate the increase in volume. When the pocket is large enough, the expander is removed and an implant is inserted.

Expander injection systems have historically featured a single entry needle. Dr. Unger’s FDA-approved Fourté is an expander injection system designed with multiple entry needles to allow more rapid expansion of a tissue expander through an integrated port.

Since the Fourté system fills expanders more quickly and more efficiently, patients can spend less time in the surgical process and enjoy a faster recovery.

Dr. Unger is a board-certified plastic surgeon and full member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons and American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. He specializes in reconstructive surgery for trauma and cancer patients. Dr. Unger also performs aesthetic surgery for the breasts, face, and other areas of the body. In addition, he is the co-founder of a bio-tech company that develops innovative plastic surgery solutions.

Find out more about Dr. Jacob Unger and his Fourté expander fill system by calling 615.932.7700 or sending a message online . Visit www.maxwellaesthetics.com to learn about the procedures he offers at Nashville’s Maxwell Aesthetics, serving patients from all around Tennessee and beyond.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.