Alexey Miller and Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy Aleksandar Antic review status of joint projects

Background

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2019 is being held at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 6 to 8. This year's key topic is Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda.

In 2018, Gazprom exported to Serbia 2.15 billion cubic meters of gas, a 1.2 per cent increase from 2017 (2.12 billion cubic meters).

In June 2017, Gazprom and the Serbian Ministry of Mining and Energy signed the roadmap providing for the development of gas transmission capacities in the country.

In June 2018, the Gazprom Board of Directors approved the Company's power generation strategy for 2018–2027. The document provides for, among other things, the diversification of Gazprom's power business by entering promising foreign markets.

At present, the Gazprom Energoholding Group, together with NIS a.d. Novi Sad (Gazprom Neft Group), is implementing a project for the construction of a combined cycle thermal power plant (TPP) with a power capacity of some 200 MW near a refinery in Pancevo.