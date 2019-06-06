Gas exports to Hungary grow 1.6-fold since early 2019

Release June 6, 2019, 19:05

A working meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary, took place today at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2019.

The meeting participants examined the current issues and prospects of their cooperation, putting a special focus on gas supplies. It was noted that Gazprom's supplies to Hungary from January 1 through June 5, 2019, totaled 4.3 billion cubic meters of gas, a 57.5 per cent increase versus the same period of 2018. In addition to the contracted amounts, Hungary bought from Gazprom another 2 billion cubic meters of gas, which will be delivered in 2019.

Particular attention at the meeting was paid to the development of the Hungarian gas transmission system. The Hungarian party expressed its intention to make sure that the gas that is planned to be supplied to Europe via the transit string of the TurkStream gas pipeline can be received by Hungary in the shortest possible time.

Background The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2019 is being held at the EXPOFORUM Convention and Exhibition Centre from June 6 to 8. This year's key topic is Creating a Sustainable Development Agenda. In 2018, Gazprom supplied to Hungary 7.6 billion cubic meters of gas, an increase of 9.3 per cent (7 billion cubic meters) from 2017. In 2017, Alexey Miller and Peter Szijjarto signed a roadmap to implement a number of measures aimed at developing Hungary's gas transmission system.