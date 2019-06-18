In a new published article, Dr. Sanjoy Banerjee explains “Treatment Options You Have for Joint Pain”

Dr Sanjoy Banerjee, California, Pain Management Dr Sanjoy Banerjee, California, Corona and Wildomar Dr Sanjoy Banerjee, California, Pain Management Dr Sanjoy Banerjee, California, Corona and Wildomar Dr Sanjoy Banerjee, California, Pain Management

In his newest article, Sanjoy Banerjee, MD, of Pacific Pain Care, takes a look at the treatment options for joint pain and how to go about it.

Not only do problems within the joints limit your overall movement, but they also stop you from being as productive as you usually are.” — Dr. Sanjoy Banerjee, Corona, California

CORONA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joints play an important part in the smooth functioning of your body, as they form the connections between your bones. Joints are necessary for giving you support in movement and for helping you move without any hassle whatsoever. Considering how imperative a role joints play in your overall movement, any small or big problem within the joints can cause a lot of discomfort and lead to significant issues within your body.Dr. Sanjoy Banerjee , who focuses on Pain Management, shares his thoughts in a new article, which is available on his blog at https://sanjoybanerjeemd.home.blog/ Not only do problems within the joints limit your overall movement, but they also stop you from being as productive as you usually are. The options you have when it comes to the treatment of joint pain include:MedicationMedication, including over the counter or prescriptive pills, can help counter the pain that you get from joint swelling or pain. There are numerous medications that are suitable for pain relief within the joints and help with decreasing the greater risks that such pain can carry. With the right medication you can nip the problem in the bud and get over your joint pain right when it matters.Topical AgentsBesides medications that are to be orally consumed, there are also some topical agents that you can apply on your joints to help relieve the pain that you are suffering from. It is believed that Capsaicin, which is a topical agent, can relieve joint pain from within your body. The agent blocks substance P, and helps transmit pain signals that help you combat the debilitating effects of joint pain.The side effects of capsaicin cream include a burning sensation that stings you quite sharply over the area that it is being applied on. Additionally, arthritis cream is another cream that you can use for joint pain management. The cream helps treat different pains within your joints and signals effective relief.InjectionsFor patients who aren’t able to find effective pain relief from oral or topical medications, injections are the right way to go about things. Injections are directly injected into the joint that pains after every three to four months. Injections containing steroids are most commonly used for patients that suffer from arthritis, tendinitis, and joint disease. These injections are an effective procedure to reduce joint pain. However, this treatment method is temporary and only sticks for a brief period of time.Physical TherapyWhen it comes to joint pain, you can also work with a physical therapist to strengthen your muscles around the joints and to improve your overall range of motion. Physical therapy, including exercise, can be particularly helpful for you as it relieves the symptoms of pain that you might experience because of being overweight or other such conditions where your joints end up suffering. Low impact exercises are particularly helpful for your joints. These stimulate your muscles without putting much pressure on the joints themselves. The results take some time to come, but they are more often than not quite permanent.Dr. Sanjoy Banerjee, M.D., QME (Corona & Wildomar, California)Dr. Sanjoy Banerjee is the Founder and Medical Director of Pacific Pain Care in Corona and Wildomar, California. He graduated medical school from Imperial College, School of Medicine in London, England, and completed his Anesthesiology Residency at the University of Rochester, New York. In addition, Dr. Banerjee completed the ACGME accredited Pain Management Fellowship Program at the University of California at Davis.Dr. Banerjee is triple Board Certified, in Anesthesiology, Pain Medicine and Addiction Medicine. He has many years of professional experience in Anesthesia, Pain Management and Addiction Medicine with special focus on interventional pain management techniques. Dr. Banerjee has personally performed several thousand interventional spine procedures.In addition, Dr. Banerjee serves as a Qualified Medical Evaluator for the State of California Workers compensation system. He holds a Clinical Faculty position for the Adventist Health Family Practice Program and is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Medicine at Loma Linda University Medical Center, as well as an Assistant Clinical Professor for the Department of Medicine at U.C. 