WCG, HF, STI MERGER CLASS ACTIONS: Halper Sadeh LLP Alerts Investors of Important Upcoming Deadlines in Shareholder Class Action Lawsuits Against Wellcare Health Plans, Inc., Hff, Inc., and Suntrust Banks, Inc. – WCG, HF, STI

NEW YORK, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, reminds investors of important deadlines in the shareholder class action lawsuits against WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG), HFF, Inc. (NYSE: HF), and SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI). The lawsuits seek equitable relief and/or damages on behalf of shareholders of WellCare, HFF, and SunTrust in connection with the sale of these respective companies.



Shareholders of these companies are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG)

According to the lawsuit, Defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in connection with the proposed sale of WellCare to Centene Corporation. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants omitted material information concerning WellCare’s, Centene’s, and the combined company’s financial projections, and the financial analyses of WellCare’s financial advisor. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 9, 2019. To join the WellCare class action, please visit: WellCare Merger Lawsuit .

HFF, Inc. (NYSE: HF)

According to the lawsuit, Defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in connection with the proposed sale of HFF to Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants omitted material information concerning HFF’s financial projections and the financial analyses performed by HFF’s financial advisor. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than July 9, 2019. To join the HFF class action, please visit: HFF Merger Lawsuit .

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI)

According to the lawsuit, Defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in connection with the proposed sale of SunTrust to BB&T Corporation. Specifically, the complaint alleges that Defendants omitted material information concerning SunTrust’s and BB&T’s financial projections, the analyses of SunTrust’s financial advisor, and the background process leading to the proposed transaction. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than June 10, 2019. To join the SunTrust class action, please visit: SunTrust (STI) Merger Lawsuit .

A LEAD PLAINTIFF IS A REPRESENTATIVE PARTY ACTING ON BEHALF OF OTHER CLASS MEMBERS IN DIRECTING THE LITIGATION. NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTIONS. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE OR YOU MAY REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

