SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of ADSW and AQ of Class Action Lawsuits Filed

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. reminds investors that it has commenced class action lawsuits against the following companies:



Advanced Disposal Services, Inc. (NYSE: ADSW)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 16, 2019

On April 14, 2019, Advanced Disposal entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Waste Management. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of Advanced Disposal will receive $33.15 per share in cash (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Among other things, the Complaint alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Complaint alleges that the Proxy Statement omits material information with respect to, among other things, Advanced Disposal’s financial projections and the analyses performed by Advanced Disposal’s financial advisor. The Complaint seeks injunctive and equitable relief and damages on behalf of holders of Advanced Disposal common stock.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-advanced-disposal-services-inc.

Aquantia Corp. (NYSE: AQ)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 5, 2019

On May 6, 2019, Aquantia entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Marvell. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of Aquantia will receive $13.25 per share in cash (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Among other things, the Complaint alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Complaint alleges that the Proxy Statement omits material information with respect to, among other things, Aquantia’s financial projections and the analyses performed by Aquantia’s financial advisor. The Complaint seeks injunctive and equitable relief and damages on behalf of holders of Aquantia common stock.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-aquantia-corp.

If you would like to discuss any of these lawsuits and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242, by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com , or at http://rigrodskylong.com/contact-us/.

A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Any member of the proposed class may move the court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware, New York, and California, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in numerous cases nationwide, including federal securities fraud actions, shareholder class actions, and shareholder derivative actions.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

CONTACT:

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A.

Seth D. Rigrodsky

Gina M. Serra

(888) 969-4242

(516) 683-3516

Fax: (302) 654-7530

info@rl-legal.com

http://www.rigrodskylong.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.