SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of HF, WCG, and STI of Class Action Lawsuits Filed

HFF, Inc. (NYSE: HF)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 9, 2019

On March 18, 2019, HFF entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with JLL. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of HFF will receive 0.1505 shares of JLL stock and $24.63 per share in cash (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Among other things, the Complaint alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a registration statement (the “Registration Statement”) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement omits material information with respect to, among other things, HFF’s and JLL’s financial projections and the analyses performed by HFF’s financial advisor. The Complaint seeks injunctive and equitable relief and damages on behalf of holders of HFF common stock.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-hff-inc.

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 9, 2019

On March 26, 2019, WellCare entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with Centene. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of WellCare will receive 3.38 shares of Centene stock and $120.00 per share in cash (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Among other things, the Complaint alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a registration statement (the “Registration Statement”) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement omits material information with respect to, among other things, WellCare’s and Centene’s financial projections and the analyses performed by WellCare’s financial advisor. The Complaint seeks injunctive and equitable relief and damages on behalf of holders of WellCare common stock.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-wellcare-health-plans-inc.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE: STI)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 10, 2019

On February 7, 2019, SunTrust entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with BB&T. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, shareholders of SunTrust will receive 1.295 shares of BB&T common stock for each share of SunTrust they own (the “Proposed Transaction”).

Among other things, the Complaint alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a registration statement (the “Registration Statement”) filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement omits material information with respect to, among other things, the analyses performed by SunTrust’s financial advisor. The Complaint seeks injunctive and equitable relief and damages on behalf of holders of SunTrust common stock.

To learn more, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-suntrust-banks-inc .

