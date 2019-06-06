'Use Your Power for Good Today' New Creative Writing Contest Launches in L.A.

Your power, your voice, your words matter how do you use them to change the world for good Everyone Can See the World for Good Use your power for good today

Website Our Moms Travel and Recruiting for Good are sponsoring the creative writing contest to inspire participation, make a difference, and have fun.

Your power, your voice, your words matter. How do you use them to change the world for good...” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Website Our Moms Travel and and staffing agency, Recruiting for Good (RG4) are sponsoring the creative writing contest ' Use Your Power for Good Today .' To positively impact people's lives, make a difference, and reward creativity.According to Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman, “We love to reward people who ' See the World for Good ,' your power, your voice, and your words matter...they inspire and transform the world."How to Enter Use Your Power for Good Today1) Must live in the U.S., be at least 16 years old, and be awesome.2) Submit one paragraph no more than 100 words, "If you were President of the United States. "How would you use your power for good? What is one thing that you would do to bring joy and happiness to all Americans."3) Winner will be chosen on July 4th, 2019. Winning entry will enjoy $100 dining gift card to favorite restaurant, and $100 donation to favorite causeCarlos Cymerman, adds "Join us to use your creative talent for good....tell your family and friends about our fun contest...and change their life."AboutRecruiting for Good is a socially progressive staffing company in Santa Monica, finding talented professionals awesome jobs they love, since 1998. Companies retain us to find them the best talent in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, and Information Technology, Marketing, and Sales. www.RecruitingforGood.com The Ed Asner Family Center’s mission is to promote self-confidence in differently abled individuals and bring balance and wellness to those individuals and their families. Delivering Camp Ed, enrichment programs, and mental health programs. To learn more visit www.edasnerfamilycenter.org Our Moms Travel is a fun reward for L.A. working moms who participate in Recruiting for Good to help fund The Ed Asner Family Center. Moms enjoy trips with Virgin Voyages to learn more visit www.OurMomsTravel.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.