EMCI, MSL, EFII INVESTOR ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Continues Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders; Investors are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – EMCI, MSL, EFII

NEW YORK, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EMCI), MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: MSL), and Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFII) in connection with the sale of these companies. On behalf of the shareholders of these companies, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.



Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

EMC Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ: EMCI)

The investigation concerns whether EMC and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of EMC to Employers Mutual Casualty Company. To learn more about the EMC investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: EMC Merger .

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: MSL)

The investigation concerns whether MidSouth Bancorp and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of MidSouth Bancorp to Hancock Whitney Corporation. To learn more about the MidSouth Bancorp investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: MidSouth (MSL) Merger .

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFII)

The investigation concerns whether Electronics For Imaging and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws in connection with the proposed sale of Electronics For Imaging to an affiliate of Siris Capital Group LLC. To learn more about the Electronics For Imaging investigation and your legal rights and options, please visit: Electronics For Imaging (EFII) Merger .

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

