MAVERICK PAC HOSTS ANNUAL MAVERICKS CONFERENCE IN NEW YORK CITY

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, D.C., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maverick PAC (MavPAC), the premier national donor network of conservative young professionals, will host its annual Mavericks Conference in New York City on June 14th and June 15th. More than 300 MavPAC members from across the country will gather to hear from and engage with top leaders in business, government and politics, including Members of Congress, governors, party officials and business executives.



“Maverick PAC has experienced remarkable growth over the last year, especially in New York, and so we felt the financial capital of the world was the best place to hold our 2019 conferen​ce,” s​aid Maverick PAC National Chairman Fritz Brogan. “We are excited to bring MavPAC’s momentum to the Big Apple, where our members -- the future donors, candidates and influencers of the Republican Party -- will have the opportunity to engage with current and former leaders in the government and private sector to discuss the issues that will shape the conservative movement.”

Speakers and special guests for the 2019 Mavericks Conference include Sen. Tim Scott (SC), Gov. Doug Burgum (ND), Reps. Michael McCaul (TX), Patrick McHenry (NC), Adam Kinzinger (IL), Will Hurd (TX), Elise Stefanik (NY), French HIll (AR), Brian Fitzpatrick (PA), Mike Waltz (FL), Anthony Gonzalez (OH), Bryan Steil (WI), Guy Reschenthaler (PA), California GOP Chairwoman Jessica Patterson, Trump 2020 spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany and other senior staffers from the re-election campaign. Attendees will hear from a variety of panels, focused on everything from the intersection of energy and tech, to developing more female donors and candidates in the GOP. See full speaker list, ​here​.

MavPAC members attending the conference work in a variety of industries such as oil and gas, finance, consumer goods, real estate development, marketing and communications, and technology. Past Mavericks Conference speakers include Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld, Governor Greg Abbot (TX), Senator Ted Cruz (TX), Senator John Cornyn (TX), Senator Mitt Romney (UT), former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, General James Conway, Erik Prince and many other business and political leaders.

A​bout Maverick PAC​ (www.maverickpac.com): Maverick PAC is the premier donor organization for young conservative professionals. Founded in Texas in 2004, Maverick PAC now has a national track record of recruiting young professionals to the political process through fundraising and events. Maverick PAC provides a platform for engaging the next generation of American leaders in business and politics.

