Audiology Devices Market To Reach USD 14.04 Billion by 2026 | Reports And Data

Factoring contributing to the high CAGR are high prevalence of hearing disorders among young and old population. Moreover, product launches and technological progressions have fueled the growth of audiology devices market.



NEW YORK, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on current analysis the global audiology devices market was valued at USD 8.96 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 14.04 billion by 2026, at a CAGR 5.8% audiological device are classified as supporting devices that help improve hearing capacity of an individual suffering hearing impairment and to monitor and study hearing. Deafness is caused because of damage in the ears or harm caused to hearing associated nerves. These impairments happen due to exposure to loud noise, age-related factor, congenital effects and other injuries. As per severity, sensorineural, conductive and mixed hearing loss are classified into mild, severe and moderate. Communication is the most important skill one can have to build and maintain a relationship and be able to put forward important opinions and suggestions.

Major market driving factors for the growth of this market, are increasing existence of hearing impairment in old as well as young peers, government interventions for development of healthcare structure of the world, higher spending power and improved standard of living. Development of new products with high efficiency and affordable price rates, technological progressions are some other market drivers contributing to the overall growth and development of the global audiology market.

Adoption of audiological devices is rising owing to increasing number of hearing loss cases and outburst in research and development in developing and developed economies. Development of new products with high efficiency and affordable price rates, technological progressions are some other market drivers contributing to the overall growth and development of the global audiology market. Multiplying prevalence of deafness in the geriatric populated is predicted to drive during the forecast period. North America is expected to dominate the audiology devices market followed by Europe due to increased rate of deafness and higher amount available as disposable personal income.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The clinic segments, referred to the end use, is leading the audiology devices market. Rising number of audiology clinic visits by patients affected, genetic disorders, congenital defects, hearing issues, or ENT specialists have been projected to trigger the market growth of audiology devices in the market

Asia-Pacific market to register highest CAGR of 6.6% due to increasing prevalence of hearing disability in the growing economies of India and China

World Wide Healing is a nonprofit organization providing hearing treatment to the poor in emerging economies of Asia. This organization provides with hearing aids manufactured in North America and Europe. Growing healthcare sector and increasing awareness among the people regarding hearing disabilities is expected to favor the growth of audiology devices market

Cochlear implants segments are likely to experience highest market share of 42% in the market, among devices, these implants prove to be an ideal substitute for hearing. Cochlear implants provide more than 70% of better understanding of the sentence constructed, as compared to conventional hearing aids

Approximately, 466 million people all over the world disabling hearing loss among which roughly 34 million of them are children aged between 0-16 years of age. It is projected that over 900 million will suffer from hearing impairment in coming 2 to 3 decades

Rayovac, a Europe based company debuted its active core technology for the first time offering longest durable high-quality battery in the hearing devices. Regional players are developing advanced products to establish a strong position in the global market

Furthermore, technological progressions, collaborations, product launches, mergers and acquisitions in the audiology devices market is expected to cater the growth and development of audiology devices market

Segments covered in the report:

This report about global medical foods market forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional and country level also, provides an analysis on the industry trends in each of the sub segments from 2016 to 2026. For the purpose of this study, the market is segmented on the basis of type, disease type, end use and regions:

Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Cochlear implants

Diagnostics devices

Tympanometers

Otoscopes

Audiometers

Bone-anchored hearing aids

Technological hearing aids

Digital Hearing Aids

Analog Hearing Aids

Hearing aids

In-the-ear Hearing Aids (ITE)

Receiver-in-the-ear hearing Aids (RITE)

Behind-the-ear Hearing Aids (BTE)

Canal Hearing Aids (CHA)

Disease type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Meniere’s Disease

Otitis Media

Osteosclerosis

Tinnitus

Acoustic Tumors

Acoustic Trauma

End use (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Audiology Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil



