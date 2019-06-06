Quantum Genomics Enrolls First Patient in QUORUM Phase IIb Study of Firibastat in Heart Failure Patients

PARIS and NEW YORK, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new drug class that directly targets the brain to treat resistant hypertension and heart failure, announces the enrollment of the first patient in its QUORUM Phase IIb study of lead clinical candidate, firibastat, in patients with heart failure after acute myocardial infarction (AMI). Firibastat is a first-in-class brain aminopeptidase A inhibitor, being developed for the treatment of resistant hypertension and heart failure.



“The lack of innovation in the cardiovascular space has limited the therapeutic options available to patients who have been diagnosed with heart failure and as a result, significant unmet needs remain,” said Jean-Philippe Milon, Chief Executive Officer of Quantum Genomics. “The initiation of the QUORUM trial is a significant milestone in Quantum Genomics’ development of firibastat, marking the second Phase IIb trial in which this first-in-class candidate with a novel mechanism of action is being studied.”

Dr. Gilles Montalescot, lead investigator of the QUORUM trial, commented: “Despite some medical breakthroughs in healthcare throughout the last decade, mortality rate due to heart failure remains high, with about 50% of patients diagnosed dying within five years. The initiation of this trial is an important step forward in potentially providing the millions of patients who suffer from heart failure a novel therapy to address their significant unmet needs.”

QUORUM ( QU antum Genomics QCG001 O r R amipril after ac U te M yocardial infarction to prevent left ventricular dysfunction) is a multi-center, multinational, randomized, double-blind, active-controlled trial with three parallel groups (firibastat 100 mg BID, firibastat 500 mg BID and ramipril 5 mg BID). The study will enroll 294 subjects within 72 hours after Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI) who have been treated with primary Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI). The aim of the study is to assess the efficacy and the safety of firibastat compared to ramipril. The primary endpoint will be the change from baseline in Left Ventricle Ejection Fraction (LVEF) assessed by Cardiac Magnetic Resonance (CMR) after a three-month treatment. Other endpoints will include cardiac events, functional status, safety and change in HF biomarkers.

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular medications based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. The company relies on 20 years of academic research from the Paris-Descartes University and the laboratory directed by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortes at the Collège de France (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM)/ the Scientific Centre for National Research (CNRS)). The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for complicated, or even resistant, cases of hypertension (around 30% of patients have poor control of their condition or receive ineffective treatment) and for heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with severe heart failure dies within five years).

Based in Paris and New York, Quantum Genomics is listed on the Euronext Growth exchange in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF).

