Marc Bromfeld of Edrington Appointed New Chairman

Arlington, VA, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ben Nordstrom, M.D., Ph.D., Executive Director of Responsibility.org announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed Marc Bromfeld, Director of Corporate Affairs, Social Responsibility and Charitable Giving at Edrington Americas, its new Chairman. Rick Wilson, Senior Vice President of Corporate Responsibility at Bacardi, will serve as Vice Chairman. Bromfeld and Wilson assumed their positions at the Responsibility.org Board Meeting today.

Bromfeld and Wilson have been actively involved in responsibility efforts over the past decade. On a professional and personal level, Bromfeld embodies Edrington’s company’s ethos, “Great People, Leading Brands, Giving More.” Created from a trust designed to improve social welfare, responsibility is in Edrington’s DNA. Bromfeld is responsible for $2MM of charitable giving and is personally involved with several charitable organizations such as Clean Ocean Action, Covenant House, Creature Comfort Pet Therapy, CASA and InterFaith Food Pantry of the Oranges. With twenty-five years of marketing, brand development and brand education experience, Bromfeld is well-positioned to guide Responsibility.org.

“I’m proud to be part of the continued efforts of Responsibility.org to eliminate drunk driving, to eliminate underage drinking, and empower adults to make responsible alcohol choices as part of a balanced lifestyle,” said Bromfeld. “The innovative programs, creative marketing, and dedication of this organization to keeping our kids and roads safe are what continue to move the needle in the right direction.”

“This position brings to light the importance of this organization’s values—which all of us on the board share. We are all ambassadors of responsibility,” said Wilson. “I’m looking forward to collaborating with Marc, Ben, the entire Board, the Advisory Board, and the rest of the Responsibility.org team to work towards accomplishing the missions of the organization. I feel tremendous pride in this new appointment.”

The Chairman and Vice Chairman, along with the rest of the Board of Directors, will continue to receive guidance and direction from Responsibility.org’s independent National Advisory Board, which is comprised of members of law enforcement, medical professionals, a former Attorney General, and other professionals in mission-related fields.

“We think it’s essential that our Board continues to make confident, educated decisions as we move into our new strategic plan with a stronger vision and absolute dedication to our missions,” said Dr. Nordstrom. “Underage drinking levels continue to fall, and drunk driving fatalities have decreased 34 percent since our inception in 1991. Responsibility.org played a part in this success—and our Board and National Advisory Board will continue to work tirelessly on our mission to keep our roads safe and our kids alcohol-free.”

About Responsibility.org

The Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility (Responsibility.org) is a national not-for-profit that aims to eliminate drunk driving and work with others to end all impaired driving, eliminate underage drinking, and empowers adults to make a lifetime of responsible alcohol choices as part of a balanced lifestyle. Responsibility.org is funded by the following distillers: Bacardi U.S.A., Inc.; Beam Suntory Inc.; Brown-Forman; Constellation Brands, Inc.; DIAGEO; Edrington, Mast-Jägermeister US, Inc.; Moet Hennessy USA; and Pernod Ricard USA. For over 27 years, Responsibility.org has transformed countless lives through programs that bring individuals, families and communities together to inspire a lifetime of responsible alcohol choices. To learn more, please visit Responsibility.org.

Erin Hildreth, Director of Communications Responsibility.org (202) 674-3071 Erin.Hildreth@responsibility.org

