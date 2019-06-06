Lantronix to Unveil New ConsoleFlow™ Capabilities at Cisco Live San Diego

SAN DIEGO, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Next week at Cisco Live in San Diego, California, Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), will showcase its portfolio of innovative out-of-band management solutions. They will unveil several new capabilities that have been added to ConsoleFlow™, a centralized IT infrastructure management, and monitoring software optimized for out-of-band management at booth #3428 from June 9 to June 13, 2019. Traditional IT infrastructure management software solutions stop working when networks fail. ConsoleFlow integrates seamlessly with Lantronix out-of-band management products to enable IT administrators and network engineers to remotely monitor and manage their IT equipment over broadband and cellular networks from anywhere, at any time. ConsoleFlow is available as a cloud-based software-as-a-service, and as a virtual appliance for on-premise deployments.



/EIN News/ -- The latest software release for ConsoleFlow which is exhibited at Cisco Live, together with the Lantronix SLC 8000 and SLB products, will provide additional feature enhancements to security, remote access, script management and dial-up modem management.

“In developing ConsoleFlow, we collaborated with our customers and industry professionals to create an entirely new experience designed to meet their evolving out-of-band management requirements,” said Kevin Yoder, Lantronix Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “We’re proud to release the next version of ConsoleFlow and excited to see how enterprises put its many capabilities into action.”

Lantronix’s out-of-band management solutions, including the modular SLC™ 8000 Advanced Console Manager, the SLB™ remote branch office manager, and ConsoleFlow™ centralized management software are designed to reduce deployment and management complexity and costs while maximizing IT infrastructure uptime. The solutions provide secure out-of-band management via a cellular connection or secondary dial-up that enable an IT organization of any size to remotely monitor, manage and troubleshoot equipment from anywhere while maintaining access to their critical equipment even during network outages.



About Lantronix

Lantronix, Inc. is a global provider of secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets. Our mission is to be the leading supplier of IoT solutions that enable companies to dramatically simplify the creation, deployment, and management of IoT projects while providing secure access to data for applications and people.

With more than two decades of experience in creating robust machine to machine (M2M) technologies, Lantronix is an innovator in enabling our customers to build new business models and realize the possibilities of the Internet of Things. Our connectivity solutions are deployed inside millions of machines serving a wide range of industries, including industrial, medical, security, transportation, retail, financial, environmental and government.

Lantronix is headquartered in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.lantronix.com.

