14 Associa Team Members Obtain Elite PCAM® Designation

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, is proud to announce that 14 team members recently completed the required training to earn the Professional Community Association Manager (PCAM®) designation from Community Associations Institute (CAI).



The PCAM® designation is the highest professional recognition available to managers who specialize in community association management. During the 2019 CAI Annual Conference and Exposition, Associa accounted for 18.9% of all PCAMs awarded.



To obtain this highly sought-after industry achievement, community managers must achieve rigorous milestones, including completing five years of direct community association management experience, successful completion of all six M-200 level courses, and passing the CMCA® examination administered by the Community Association Managers International Certification Board (CAMICB).



The PCAM® recipients are among industry leaders from several Associa branches including Desert Resort Management, The Prescott Companies, Associa Mid-Atlantic, Legum & Norman, Associa Northern California, Cities Management, Inc., Community Management Corporation, and Associa-PCM.



“We are extremely proud of the dedication and determination of the new PCAM® recipients,” stated Debra Warren, Associa vice president of development. “It takes true commitment and hard work to earn your PCAM® designation, and it is a huge accomplishment for Associa and these industry leaders.”



The PCAM® recipients are:



Ashley Layton – Desert Resort Management

Joanne Lynn Rose – Desert Resort Management

Renee Gumbel – Desert Resort Management

Jennifer Carroll – Desert Resort Management

Jessica Williams – The Prescott Companies

Natalie Fries – Associa Mid-Atlantic

Tami Rutkowski – Associa Mid-Atlantic

David J. Coyle – Legum & Norman

Doreen Tejeda – Associa Northern California

John Caffall – Associa Northern California

Michelle Boeck – Cities Management, Inc.

Leslie Ann Cruz – Community Management Corporation

Heather McGeeney – Community Management Corporation

Deborah Graffam – Associa PCM



