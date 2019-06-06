Applied BioSciences Launches Champ Organics CBD Product Line with Boxing Heavyweight Champion Shannon Briggs

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles, CA, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Biosciences Corp. (OTC: APPB), a vertically integrated company focused on the development of science-driven cannabinoid therapeutics and biopharmaceuticals, announced that has officially launched its Champ Organics product line with Shannon “the Cannon” Briggs, the former heavyweight boxing champion and world record-holder for the most first-round knockouts.

Applied BioSciences Corp. (OTC:APPB) Launches Champ Organics CBD Product Line with Boxing Heavyweight Champion Shannon "the Cannon" Briggs









The product line was created to formulate a line of athlete-focused cannabidiol (“CBD”) based health and wellness supplements to enhance training and recovery under the “Champ Organics” brand.

The initial product launch includes CBD Isolate Infused MCT Soft Gels and Tinctures, Full Spectrum CBD Oil Infused Topicals and Nano CBD Infused Natural Beverage Shots and Spring Water. “Utilizing the most effective, natural methods to offer CBD in bioavailable blends, Champ Organics Soft Gels and Tinctures are based in Organic MCT. The All-Natural Topical Blends have been crafted to carry Full-Spectrum CBD Oil safely and effectively through the skin, while leaving a comfortable and clean feeling on the skin. Additionally, pure CBD Isolate is processed into Nano CBD molecules and infused into amazing all-natural blends used in the Champ Organics Shots, along with the Spring Water,” stated J.J. Southard, Vice President of Applied BioSciences.

Additionally, Briggs and the Company will collaborate on an awareness campaign to help educate athletes around the world about the potential benefits of using CBD for pain management, relaxation, decreasing anxiety and improving sleep quality. Briggs hopes to educate the general public on the potential benefits of using CBD to help decrease dependence on opioids.

“I have partnered with Applied BioSciences to develop and market Champ Organics because their products are made with the highest quality ingredients and all-natural CBD. I am a firm believer in the benefits that CBD delivers for joint pain and headaches. Since I have incorporated CBD to my daily supplements, I have been surprised by the positive impact it has had on my overall quality of life.” commented Shannon Briggs

“The all-natural formulations of Applied Biosciences’ CBD products attracted Briggs to our Company,” commented Chris Bridges, President, and Director of Applied Biosciences. “This is another step in our company’s aligned mission to create organic health and wellness products. This partnership will allow us to expand into a new vertical and additional distribution channels globally.”





About Applied BioSciences Corp.

Applied BioSciences Corp. (www.appliedbiocorp.com), is a vertically integrated company focused on the development of science-driven cannabinoid therapeutics and biopharmaceuticals, as well as state-of-the-art testing and analytics capabilities to our customers. As a leading company in the CBD, Pet and Health and Wellness space, the company is currently shipping to the majority of US states as well as to 5 International countries.





Contact

Email: ir@appliedbiocorp.com or info@appliedbiocorp.com

To be added to the Applied BioSciences email distribution list, please email info@appliedbiocorp.com with APPB in the subject line.

Official Website: www.appliedbiocorp.com

Brands:

www.remedishop.com

www.herbalpet.com

www.champorganics.com

Follow us:

Facebook @remediplus & @HerbalPetMeds & @Champ-Organics

Instagram @remediplus & @herbal_pet & @champorganics

Twitter @remediplus & @herbal_pet & @ChampOrganics

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this release may be forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions, as they relate to Applied BioSciences Corp. (the “Company”) or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company’s business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those described above and those risks discussed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include such factors as (i) the development and protection of our brands and other intellectual property, (ii) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, (iii) significant fluctuations in marketing expenses, (iv) the ability to achieve and expand significant levels of revenues, or recognize net income, from the sale of our products and services, (v) the Company’s ability to conduct the business if there are changes in laws, regulations, or government policies related to cannabis, (vi) management’s ability to attract and maintain qualified personnel necessary for the development and commercialization of its planned products, and (vii) other information that may be detailed from time to time in the Company’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachment

Investor Relations Applied Biosciences Corp. 1-310-356-7374 ir@appliedbiocorp.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.