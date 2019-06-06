Pinkwood® and Eastern Engineered Wood Products Announce Distribution Agreement for WEBshield® panels

/EIN News/ -- BETHLEHEM, Pa., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eastern Engineered Wood Products, a wholesale distributor of structural wood products used in residential and light-commercial construction, and Pinkwood, manufacturer of the patented WEBshield panel, announce a distribution agreement to regional wholesalers, pro lumber dealers and component manufacturers in New England and through the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. WEBshield panels are designed to provide code compliance for fire performance when using I-joists in unfinished basements.



“Eastern and Pinkwood have been talking for a number of years about the benefits of the WEBshield panel to address unfinished floor systems using I-joists. Early in 2019, Pinkwood received code acceptance for stand-alone WEBshield panel when attached to any SPF flanged I-joist. Eastern and Pinkwood believe this new fire assembly option will change the way builders handle unprotected, unfinished basements. Pinkwood is delighted to be working with Eastern and believe their current product lines along with their exceptional service will accelerate the use of WEBshield panels,” states Bradley Parsons, President of Pinkwood Ltd.

“Builders have expressed a need for an affordable simple solution to address unfinished basements using engineered I-joists,” says Todd Lindsey, President of Eastern Engineered Wood Products. “We believe that our pro lumber dealer and component manufacturer customers will quickly see the benefits of the WEBshield panel and in turn will provide the solution to their builder customers.”

The Pinkwood Ltd. operates a sales and engineering office in Riverton, Utah and manufacturers WEBshield panels in Calgary, Canada. Pinkwood® has developed a patented assembly product to meet the code required fire performance of unfinished basements. WEBshield® protective panel can be used to bring standard SPF flanged I-joists into compliance. This is accomplished without the need for continuous proprietary coatings, foam boards, foils, papers, concrete sprays or gypsum, all of which make mechanical penetrations a hassle. WEBshield® panels come in 24” lengths and are designed to rest between the top and the bottom flange of the I-joist. Sizes ranging from 9-1/2” to 14” deep are easily obtained and attached with standard construction staples. For more information, visit www.webshieldpanels.com.

Eastern Engineered Wood Products incorporated in Pennsylvania in 1998. The company distributes structural floor and roof systems to the professional contractor trade through a network of retail lumber yards and truss manufacturers. The company’s services include technical layout, cutting product to size for application on individual projects, and just-in-time delivery. More can be learned from the company website at www.eewp.com .

Contact: Todd A. Lindsey

Eastern Engineered Wood Products

1245 Easton Road

Bethlehem, PA 18015

Phone 484 853-3100

Fax 484 853-3830

Contact: John Davis

Pinkwood USA

2332 W 2600 S

Riverton, Utah 84065

Phone: 385 255-9112



