Element Global, Inc. (ELGL) to Move Corporate Offices to Southern California

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Global, Inc. (ELGL: OTC) announces that it will move its corporate office from Virginia Beach, Virginia to Southern California, USA.



/EIN News/ -- Management believes that its office move will better serve the interest of the Company’s operations with the intended move to California.

After reviewing several locations in Southern California, management expects to make a final decision with an announcement to follow on the new address.

As more information becomes available, the Company plans to update accordingly.

