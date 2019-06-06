EFII, MSL, and EMCI SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

WILMINGTON, Del., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: EFII ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Electronics For Imaging’s agreement to be acquired by an affiliate of Siris Capital Group, LLC for $37.00 in cash per share. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-electronics-for-imaging-inc .

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: MSL ) regarding possible violations of law related to MidSouth’s agreement to be acquired by Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ GS: HWC ) for 0.2952 shares of Hancock per share of MidSouth. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-midsouth-bancorp-inc .

EMC Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: EMCI ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to EMCI’s agreement to be acquired by Employers Mutual Casualty Company. Shareholders of EMCI will receive $36.00 in cash for each share of EMCI. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-emc-insurance-group-inc .

If you would like to discuss any of these investigations and your rights cost and obligation free, please contact Seth D. Rigrodsky or Gina M. Serra toll-free at (888) 969-4242 or by e-mail at info@rl-legal.com .

