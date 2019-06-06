World’s Largest Volleyball Event set to host 42,000 participants in Orlando, June 16-28

Pinnacle AAU tournament anticipated to bring more than $91 million in economic impact to Central Florida during 12-day event; Eight teams ranked in top ten nationally

Orlando, Fla., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The floors are marked and the nets are up for the long awaited 46th AAU Junior National Volleyball Championships, the premiere event of the 2018-19 Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) season. The stage is set for more than 2,800 teams comprised of 42,000 participants from around the world, including eight teams ranked in the top ten in the nation by PrepVolleyball.com, as well as representatives from 18 countries. New divisions added for this year include 11 Open, 11 Club, 12 Premier, 18 Apex (open/premier level) and 18 Pinnacle (club/classic level).



The 12-day event begins with the Opening Ceremonies on Sunday, June 16 and concludes Friday, June 28, with the final day of play featuring the AAU World Championship game – where winners of the International and 17 Open divisions face off for the title of world’s best.



The AAU Junior National Volleyball Championships is expected to bring more than $91 million in economic impact to Central Florida with an estimated 9,000 coaches and 700 college coaches attending the largest volleyball event in the world at the award-winning Orange County Convention Center (OCCC) and the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort.



“Thanks to the tremendous relationships we have built throughout Central Florida, including Walt Disney World Resort and Visit Orlando, this experience has become one of the best events in the world, at the best vacation destination in the world,” said Dr. Roger J. Goudy, President/CEO of the AAU. “We are thrilled to welcome more than 120,000 attendees each year to take part in this opportunity of a life time, not only for just the athlete but their families as well.”



This top-notch event has been recognized over the years as a three-time winner of Champions of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism Award, Best Single Amateur Sporting Event by Sports Travel Awards, Best Sporting Event by Connect Sports, as well as marked the second largest event of the Orlando County Convention Center. The AAU Girls Junior National Volleyball Championships also still holds the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest volleyball event, a feat AAU Volleyball first set in 2012.



Select volleyball championship games will air live on ESPN+ or the WatchESPN app from ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, which has become the worldwide leader in ESPN3 content production. Additional games will be streamed live on AAU Volleyball’s new livestream partner, BallerTV.



As part of the AAU Cares initiative, for the third year in a row, AAU is partnering with the Side-Out Foundation as an official Dig Pink Dig-A-Thon location to raise money for breast cancer research. All participants are encouraged to wear pink for AAU’s Dig Pink Days, June 18, 22 and 26. More for information on the 2019 Dig-A-Thon click here.



The AAU continues to expand its participation opportunities. Along with sport stacking demos, this year’s AAU Junior National Championships will also feature an opportunity for athletes and families to participate in eSports competition (June 21-23).

Top Ranked Teams in the United States (PrepVolleyball.com)

17U Division

No. 1 - Top Select 17 Elite, Top Select Volleyball Academy from Florida

No. 2 - Mintonette m. 71, Mintonette Sports from Ohio

No. 7 - A5 Mizuno 171 Jing, A5 Mizuno Volleyball Academy from Georgia

No. 8 - Legacy 17- Elite, Legacy Volleyball Club from Michigan

16U Division

No. 3 - A5 Mizuno 161 Gabe, A5 Mizuno Volleyball Club from Georgia

No. 5 - SPVB 16 Elite, Sports Performance Volleyball from Illinois

15U Division

No. 2 - OTVA 15 O. Melito, Orlando Tampa Volleyball Academy from Florida

No. 10 - Boomers 15 Black Lisa, Boomers Volleyball Academy from Florida

Visit www.aauvolleyball.org for more information. You can also follow the event on Twitter at @AAUVolleyball, Instagram at @AAUVolleyball and on www.facebook.com/realaauvolleyball, as well as the hashtag #AAUVBNatls.

ABOUT THE AAU:

Founded in 1888 to establish standards and uniformity in sports, the AAU philosophy of Sports For All, Forever is now shared by more than 700,000 members and 150,000 volunteers nationwide. The second-largest sport in the AAU, volleyball, has more than 150,000 members annually with more than 300 licensed AAU indoor and beach volleyball events. The AAU Junior National Volleyball Championships is the marquee annual event for the fastest-growing sport in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU). The 2018 event featured approximately 2,758 girls’ and boys’ teams across 38 divisions of competition. Over the years, this event has featured international teams from Australia, Brazil, Croatia, Canada, China, Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Honduras, Israel, Germany, Mexico, Peru, Puerto Rico, Slovenia, Spain and Virgin Islands.

