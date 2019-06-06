LM Receives EPEAT Purchaser Award for Advancement of Sustainability

For the fifth consecutive year, the Green Electronics Council (GEC) awarded its Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool (EPEAT) Purchaser Award to the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Legacy Management (LM).

The award was given during the Night Out with the GEC at the Edith Green-Wendell Wyatt Federal Building in Portland, Oregon on May 22, 2019. The event was held to celebrate the advancement of sustainability through technology and procurement, and to honor representatives from organizations “walking the talk.” GEC is a mission-driven 501c(4) non-profit that collaborates to achieve a world in which only sustainable IT products are designed, manufactured, and purchased. LM is proud to support this important initiative.

The EPEAT Purchaser Award recognizes organizations for their excellence in sustainable procurement of electronic equipment. LM successfully implemented policy for environmentally preferable procurement of electronic equipment, including vendor contract specifications requiring that all equipment (e.g., computers, monitors, copiers, etc.) achieve bronze registration or better in the EPEAT system. LM was awarded the highest rating with 5 stars.