Solutran to Assist the Illinois WIC Program in Meeting the 2020 Mandate

Minneapolis, MN, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solutran® announced today it has the processing contract for the Illinois Department of Human Services Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) Program. Implementation activities begin in May 2019 with statewide roll out scheduled for September 2020.



Solutran is a leading WIC processor that currently serves as the WIC voucher processer for the State of Illinois. This contract allows Solutran to transition the program to EBT and to continue serving 179,000 Illinois WIC participants. Solutran’s S3™ WIC EBT system is known for offering industry leading reliability, intuitive cardholder support through the Bnft™ shopping app and a wide range of other best-in-class features.



“We are very pleased the State of Illinois continues to entrust Solutran with support of their WIC program,” said Carmen Nordstrand, Chief Operating Officer at Solutran. “We look forward to bringing our S3™ WIC EBT system, the gold standard for EBT processing uptime, to Illinois WIC.”



Solutran provides EBT support to over a quarter of the nation’s WIC participants and brings a knowledgeable team of experts with vast industry expertise to the program. To deliver unparalleled security and reliability to the Illinois WIC program, the design of Solutran’s WIC EBT system utilizes its active/active architecture for continuous uptime, encrypts personal data in transit and at rest and provides unparalleled protection against fraud.



About Solutran



Solutran, Inc. is a FinTech company, offering state-of-the-art technology to the public and private sector for over 30 years. With more than 100 million transactions processed to date, we’ve established a long-standing reputation for excellence in customer service through delivering best-in-class, advanced technology solutions.



Solutran supports public sector government programs such as WIC, SNAP and TANF and provides processing support for 69 state and Indian Tribal Organization WIC Programs across the country. In the private sector, Solutran deployed its S3™ Solution Suite with the nation’s largest retailers and leading health plans in 2018, which includes the Healthy Savings® and Healthy Benefits Plus™ programs. Learn more about Solutran’s latest innovations at Solutran.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Brenda Berry Solutran 913.544.5249 bberry@solutran.com Jacob Spaulding Solutran 763.401.4399 jspaulding@solutran.com



