Albertsons Companies Fulfills Pledge to End Use of Eel (Unagi) in Sushi 3½ Years Ahead of Planned Deadline

Company celebrates World Oceans Day by furthering its commitment to seafood sustainability and protecting a declining species

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albertsons Companies, an industry leader in seafood sustainability, announced today that it completed the phase-out of freshwater eel (unagi) from sushi products 3½ years ahead of its self-imposed deadline of year-end 2022.

The nation’s second-largest supermarket company vowed in 2018 to eliminate the popular product because wild eel populations are in dangerous decline and the process of raising farmed eel is equally unsustainable for the species and the oceans.

“While our customers enjoy unagi, they expect us to do the right thing when it comes to the long-term health of a species and our oceans,” said Lori Dupre, Director Merchandising Operations, Deli & Prepared Food. “We commend our sushi vendor partners for their role in helping us reach this sustainability goal.”

The move is part of a companywide Top 5 by 2022 Sushi Commitment to ensure that the most popular wild and farmed-raised seafood used in prepared sushi will be sourced using sustainable options. The commitment, which was announced just 17 months ago, laid out plans to eliminate unagi and transition tuna, farmed salmon, species of whitefish used for surimi (imitation crab), and farmed shrimp to responsible sources by the end of 2022.

The decision to remove eel from its sushi offerings was made after exploring all possible options. Per Albertsons Cos.’ Responsible Seafood Policy, the company prioritizes working with vendors to address environmental issues rather than discontinue products. In the absence of a viable sustainable eel source, Albertsons Cos. concluded that it must stop sourcing eel until a sustainable source can be established.

Farmed eel is among the lowest-scoring farmed species rated by Seafood Watch, in part because eel farms rely on wild, endangered eels to stock their ponds and because freshwater eel farms can spread disease and pollution. High demand for eel has also created a global black market for poaching and smuggling of eel, which also violates the company’s Responsible Seafood Policy.

“Albertsons Cos. accomplishment sets a high precedent for what is possible in retail sushi,” said Jessie Zupcic, Project Manager at FishWise, a non-profit sustainable seafood consultancy and Albertsons Cos.’ partner on seafood sustainability initiatives. “FishWise is honored to work with a company that is willing to set and achieve such ambitious sustainability goals.”

Albertsons Cos. recognizes the critical role collaboration plays in meeting its Top 5 by 2022 Sushi Commitment. Over the next 3½ years, the company will work closely with FishWise and its sushi vendors to transition shrimp, salmon, surimi, and tuna to all responsible sources.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc. is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, with both a strong local presence and national scale. Albertsons Cos. operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs, as well as meal kit company Plated, based in New York City. Albertsons Cos. is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2018 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave nearly $262 million in food and financial support. These efforts helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities and veterans outreach.

About FishWise

FishWise offers a range of services that empower businesses and collaborators to lead the seafood industry in the transition to more sustainable and responsible seafood products. For more information, please visit https://www.fishwise.org and follow us on Instagram @FishWise.





Teena Massingill Albertsons Companies 925-738-1387 teena.massingill@albertsons.com FishWise (831) 427-1707 press@fishwise.org

