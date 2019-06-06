Azimut|Benetti Group Displays An Azimut S6 Yacht In Times Square To Celebrate the 50th Anniversary

/EIN News/ --

Azimut|Benetti Group, the world’s leading builder of megayachts, commemorates the 50th anniversary with the display of a 60-foot Azimut S6 yacht on the Times Square Plaza from June 6- June 11, 2019. The event is an extension of Design Pavilion in celebration of NYCxDESIGN, the city’s annual public commemoration of design. Azimut|Benetti Group’s participation in Design Pavilion emphasizes the company’s strong commitment toward disruptive design and technological innovation in the yachting industry.

The installation aligns with a broader brand initiative referred to as Azimut Staging Places, in which Azimut yachts are placed in unexpected environments. Being in the heart of Times Square, a place New Yorkers call “The Crossroads of the World”, means being in the symbolic center of the modern world. It is not the final destination, yet it represents a crucial turning point in the net of global cross-pollination. In this continuous and all-pervasive context, the Azimut yacht creates a dialogue with the surrounding city, absorbing and returning hypnotic kaleidoscopes of lights in the center of this urban show. This new form of design expression is consistent with the disruptive choices and codes which have defined Azimut’s successful journey throughout its 50 years history.

On-site activations will include public education activities in partnership with One Ocean Foundation and a public announcement of the Azimut|Benetti Group’s Can You See/Sea The Future, a student design competition organized with Arts Thread.

Azimut’s history has always been marked by the creation of new archetypes that combine boats with the most innovative design and lifestyle solutions. The Azimut|Benetti Group has commissioned successful partnerships with top designers, from the yachting industry as well as other fields, believing the great value of challenging design principles is a force for innovation in style. Azimut|Benetti Group has recently collaborated with renowned names coming from luxury residential and artistic experiences, such as Elle Decor’s A-list member, Achille Salvagni; Vincenzo De Cotiis, whose work includes both architectural projects and artistic installations alike, represented in New York by Carpenters Workshop Gallery; and the New York-based European duo Enrico Bonetti/Dominic Kozerski, currently in charge of the new Pace Gallery project in New York.

The company looks to continue this mission of innovation into the future, by involving young talents in discovering the possibility to be future protagonists of the yachting industry. Azimut Benetti Group, with its brand Azimut Yachts, has launched a Design Competition with Arts Thread, the world’s leading network for new creatives, and is excited to announce the winner later this summer. This contest is the most recent chapter of a continuous activity which for over 10 years has seen the Company partnering with design schools and universities to develop a curriculum and strengthen the comprehension of yacht design.

For Azimut|Benetti Group, the disruptive design is incomplete without consistent technological advancement. Azimut|Benetti Group plans to invest about €100 million Euros in R&D, product development and the implementation of production processes. As the world’s largest megayachts manufacturer, Azimut Benetti feels a responsibility to consistently challenge the industry to improve. From hull shape evolution to innovative propulsion and broad use of carbon fiber, Azimut|Benetti Group is investing in more efficient technology for a lower consumption product.

Azimut|Benetti Group has partnered with One Ocean Foundation for the Design Pavilion installation in Times Square. One Ocean Foundation develops specific projects that help safeguard marine life, with one of their main goals being to accelerate solutions to ocean issues promoting sustainable blue economy and enhancing knowledge through ocean literacy. By promoting programs for children, Azimut Benetti Group hopes to inspire new generations to engage in the Foundation’s mission of protecting the ocean.

Five international events have been planned for Azimut|Benetti Group’s 50th Anniversary with the number of events representing each of the decades that Azimut Yachts has been in service, after its founding in 1969 by Paolo Vitelli. Dubai, New York, Cannes, Hong Kong will all be involved, with a grand finale in Italy at the Azimut headquarters in December.

ABOUT AZIMUT BENETTI GROUP : Azimut|Benetti Group is the world’s leading builder of motor yachts. Established in 1969 by Paolo Vitelli, the Group is present in 70 countries and has a network of 138 sales and assistance offices, bringing together successful brands Azimut Yachts and Benetti, each of which serves a different market segment. The Group offers a huge range of motor yachts, with more than 45 models in production, from the smallest Sport Cruiser in the Azimut Atlantis Collection at 34 feet to Benetti’s over 100-meter superyachts.

ABOUT DESIGN PAVILION : Design Pavilion is an annual public design and cultural happening that is free and open to all. Founded and Produced by Ilene Shaw and Shaw & Co. Productions, with Creative Design by Harry Allen Design, Design Pavilion is located in Times Square and serves as the public hub for NYCxDESIGN, New York City’s annual celebration of international design. Design Pavilion aims to engage more than 5 million visitors in ideas about design and our future by emerging designers, architects, brands and visionaries from around the world via curated installations, performances and a series of Design Talks.

ABOUT ONE OCEAN FOUNDATION: Born by the will of YCCS (Yacht Club Costa Smeralda), One Ocean Foundation, chaired by Princess Zahra Aga Khan, aims to accelerate the necessary intervention on the most critical aspects affecting the ocean. The objectives are to promote the "Blue Economy" and to spread the culture and knowledge of the seas on a wide-ranging base, entailing sports, businesses, associations, science. A project that aims to connect research, companies, institutions, policy makers and individuals who share love for the sea and environmental protection.

