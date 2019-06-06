Two voluntary product lines achieved double-digit growth in 2018 as compared to 2017, according to Eastbridge Consulting Group

AVON, Conn., June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total voluntary sales in 2018 for all product lines was $8.513 billion, according to Eastbridge’s annual U.S. Voluntary/Worksite Sales Report. This represented an increase of 4.5% compared to 2017.



/EIN News/ -- Universal life / whole life (UL/WL) and critical illness had double-digit sales growth. Term life was again the top-selling product line this year, followed by dental, accident, short-term disability, and then critical illness.

Life insurance sales were flat year-over-year, totaling $2.3 billion, and continued to account for the largest percentage of sales—27% of all voluntary sales. Term life sales were down 3% compared to 2017, totaling just over $1.7 billion. UL/WL sales were up 12% this year, totaling $573 million.

Total disability sales were $1.6 billion, up 6% over 2017. Short- and long-term disability sales both increased 6% over 2017 results. Accident sales increased by 7% in 2018 with total sales of $1.1 billion.

Hospital indemnity/supplemental medical sales declined by 1% with total sales of $644 million. Critical illness sales increased by 12% in 2018, continuing the run of double-digit increases since 2018 with total sales of $754 million. Cancer sales increased by less than 1% compared to 2017 and totaled $343 million.

The annual U.S. Voluntary/Worksite Sales Report estimates sales for the entire voluntary industry with detailed data on the performance of 67 carriers, both group and individual, and represents the largest number of carriers included in any sales report for the industry.

Carriers interested in participating in next year’s study should email Eastbridge at info@eastbridge.com or call (803) 782-0560. All participants receive a free copy of the complete findings, including company-specific results.

Eastbridge Consulting Group, Inc. is a marketing advisory firm serving insurance and financial services organizations in the United States and Canada.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Ginger Bates (803) 782-0560



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.