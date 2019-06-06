Global LTE and 5G Broadcast Market Report 2019-2024: Increasing LTE Mobile Subscribers and Penetration of Smartphones Driving Growth

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LTE and 5G Broadcast Market by Technology (LTE Broadcast, 5G Broadcast) & End-Use (Video on demand (VOD), Mobile TV, Connected Cars, Emergency Alerts, Stadiums, E-Newspapers & E- Magazines, radio, Data Feed & Notifications) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The LTE and 5G broadcast market is estimated to be valued at USD 463.9 million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 807.3 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 11.72% during the forecast period.



LTE and 5G broadcast technologies allocate a portion of the wireless network resources to host specific content, which enables an operator to send a single stream of data to all mobile users in a particular area rather than having to send an individual stream to each user. Hence, the technology enhances mobile experience and offer users with limitless media consumption.



The LTE broadcast technology, also known as eMBMS and LTE Multicast, is based on 3GPP's evolved Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service (eMBMS) standard based, the global standard for video broadcast on mobile networks. The 5G broadcast technology is enhanced via the 3GPP group with Release 14 and 15 as Further Enhanced Multimedia Broadcast Multicast Service (FeMBMS).



Key drivers for this market include increasing LTE mobile subscribers and penetration of smartphones, growing video traffic and demand for seamless mobile data services, and need of minimizing network capacity congestion.



However, reluctance in transiting from the legacy infrastructure is a major restraint for the growth of the LTE and 5G broadcast market. Also, few challenges in this market include correct bandwidth allocation for LTE broadcast, high upfront deployment costs related to the core network and radio network, and lack of skilled workforce.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing LTE Mobile Subscribers and Penetration of Smartphones

5.2.1.2 Growing Video Traffic and Demand for Seamless Mobile Data Services

5.2.1.3 Need for Minimizing Network Capacity Congestion

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Reluctance in Transiting From the Legacy Infrastructure

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Need for Reliable and High-Quality Public Safety Communication Systems

5.2.3.2 Monetizing Network Bandwidth Through New Business Models

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Correct Bandwidth Allocation for LTE Broadcast

5.2.4.2 High Upfront Deployment Costs Related to the Core Network and Radio Network

5.2.4.3 Lack of Skilled Workforce

5.3 Architecture of LTE Broadcast/Embms Deployment in the LTE Network

5.4 LTE Broadcast Alliance

5.4.1 Advantages of LTE and 5G Broadcasting



6 LTE Broadcast and 5G Broadcast Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 LTE Broadcast

6.2.1 LTE Broadcast Results in Substantial Reduction in the Amount of Network Resource Used to Deliver the Content

6.3 5G Broadcast

6.3.1 5G Broadcast Offers Consumers Limitless Media Consumption and Improves Mobile Experience



7 LTE Broadcast and 5G Broadcast Market, By End-Use

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Video on Demand

7.2.1 LTE Broadcast Provides Hd Quality Videos Irrespective of the Congested Network.

7.3 Mobile TV

7.3.1 Live TV Streaming Makes Use of Broadcast Technology for Streaming of Live TV Such as News Programs

7.4 Connected Cars

7.4.1 LTE and 5G Broadcast is Capable of Delivering Voluminous Content, Live TV, and Files to Moving Devices

7.5 Emergency Alerts

7.5.1 LTE Broadcast Provides Additional Means of Communicating Via Mobile Data Network

7.6 Stadiums

7.6.1 LTE Broadcast Efficiently, Operators Need to Upgrade the Abilities of the Base Stations in Stadiums

7.7 E-Newspapers and E-Magazines

7.8 Fixed LTE Quadruple Play

7.9 Last Mile Content Delivery Network

7.10 Radio

7.11 Data Feeds & Notifications

7.12 Others



8 Geographic Analysis



9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Market Ranking Analysis: LTE and 5G Broadcast Market, 2018

9.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2018

9.4 Competitive Situations and Trends



10 Company Profiles

10.1 Key Players

10.1.1 Qualcomm

10.1.2 Samsung Electronics

10.1.3 Huawei

10.1.4 Cisco

10.1.5 ZTE

10.1.6 Ericsson

10.1.7 Nokia

10.1.8 NEC

10.1.9 Enensys Technologies

10.1.10 Expway

10.2 Other Key Players

10.2.1 Athonet

10.2.2 AT&T

10.2.3 Telstra

10.2.4 Intel

10.2.5 KT

10.2.6 Verizon Wireless

10.2.7 Kddi

10.2.8 SK Telecom

10.2.9 T-Mobile

10.2.10 Netgear



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bhqww8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

