Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Goldman Sachs & Co.

June 06, 2019

For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:

Consent cease and desist order against Youlei Tang, former employee of Goldman Sachs & Co., New York, New York, for mishandling confidential supervisory information and proprietary information.

For media inquiries, call 202-452-2955.

