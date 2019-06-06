Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of Goldman Sachs & Co.
June 06, 2019
The Federal Reserve Board on Thursday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Consent cease and desist order against Youlei Tang, former employee of Goldman Sachs & Co., New York, New York, for mishandling confidential supervisory information and proprietary information.
