Switchgear Markets, 2024 - Global Market is Projected to Reach USD 143.5 Billion

The switchgear market is estimated to be valued at USD 96.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 143.5 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.9%.

A switchgear is a switching equipment used for the transmission of electricity and for switching, controlling, and protecting devices such as electrical switches, surge arrestors, electrical fuses, isolators, circuit breakers, Miniature Circuit Breakers (MCB), relays, control panels, lightning arrestors, current transformers, potential transformers, and various associated equipment.

The switchgear market typically comprises products offered by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and third-party vendors for utilities, industries, residential & commercial, and others. The primary function of a switchgear is to ensure reliable electrical supply; protect valuable equipment from electrical surges, overcurrent, and faults; and ensure safe human operation, thereby making it an integral part of the power network system, right from generation to T&D in the power market.



The factors driving the market include the growing demand for reduction in T&D losses, aging infrastructure, need for increasing government support. The major players in the switchgear market are ABB Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens, General Electric, and Eaton.

