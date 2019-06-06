BisRing Inc. Unveils ProBisRinger Lite at Absolutely No Cost to the Real Estate Industry

BisRing Inc. Unveils ProBisRinger Lite to the real estate world at absolutely no cost and no commitment

/EIN News/ -- RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BisRing Inc. , The Ultimate Real Estate Network, unveiled ProBisRinger Lite at totally no cost and no commitment. The real estate service providers and business owners will be pleased to learn that now they can market their products or services for absolutely free. ProBisRinger Lite allows the business users to enjoy the many features offered in this complimentary package without requiring any credit card information or commitment.

Customers will surely appreciate and benefit from this remarkable announcement by BisRing Inc. that will definitely help them to take their business to the next level. Two thumbs up for BisRing on this one!

ProBisRinger Lite provides real estate service providers and business owners with a wide range of features and advantages that enable them to efficiently market their products and services. Key benefits of ProBisRinger Lite include:

Logo

1 Picture

3 Business categories

Address & phone number

Custom BisRing URL for each business

The ability to be part of My Virtual Team

Receive review and ranking

Allowed to be followed

Get recommended by other businesses

At any point, if a ProBisRinger Lite user chooses to upgrade to ProBisRinger Gold for more advanced features and benefits, they could either do it themselves by visiting BisRing online or send an email request to customercare@bisring.com to get speedy assistance.

ProBisRinger Gold allows the users to market their products and services in multiple cities for free in addition to many more advanced features that would guarantee to boost the credibility and reputation and, as a result, bring in more reliable businesses.

“Here at BisRing, we want to give the opportunity to every business in the Real Estate industry to market their products and services without having to pay for it or at very low cost compared to the competitions. The idea is to have real estate related products and services easily accessible to the public under single dedicated platform so people can utilize them as needed and provide their candid feedback and rating,” advises Akilan Theva, the Founder and CEO of BisRing.

Furthermore, BisRing Inc. continues the time limited promotion, by offering clients to become ProBisRinger Gold for FREE for a period of 5 months. This bountiful offering by BisRing allows new business users to familiarize themselves with this powerful real estate platform while being able to market their business, generate leads and a lot more. There are absolutely no hidden costs or any contracts, and if a business user chooses to unsubscribe from the services, they could do it at any time they wish.

BisRing Inc. is headquartered in Richmond Hill which is part of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), needless to say, this is a commendable thing for the growth of the local economy. BisRing Inc. is rapidly growing and the company is hiring young talents in the field of marketing and sales. Those who are interested in becoming a part of this dynamic and amazing team, are encouraged to visit BisRing website careers page to learn more about the company and to apply for the available openings by emailing their resumes to careers@bisring.com .

For more details on BisRing and how to register to become a ProBisRinger Lite or a ProBisRinger Gold for free, please visit https://www.bisring.com/register .

Contact an Account Specialist at info@bisring.com or 647-783-2571

About BisRing Inc.

BisRing is a revolutionary network of real estate resources in a single online platform. This all in one single platform focuses on the three major sectors: Services, Sale and Rent. The company offers unique features for a wide range of businesses such as the option to create virtual teams (My Virtual Team), recommend other businesses, and instantly generate leads to your own businesses. It is free to become a BisRinger or ProBisRinger Lite. From renting and buying to selling and leasing one can find any combination of resources – or become a resource. Whether you are offering or buying services in the real estate market, our network will allow you to accomplish your tasks more efficiently.

Press Release Contact

Zara Jhangiryan

email: zjhangiryan@bisring.com

Phone: +1 647-783-2571



