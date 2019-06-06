The Marrelli Group of Companies Announces the Launch of a New Website

TORONTO, June 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Marrelli Group of Companies (“The Marrelli Group”) is pleased to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at https://www.marrellisupport.ca/. The new site features a modern, streamlined design and improved functionality that showcases The Marrelli Group’s suite of essential corporate services for private and public companies in the Canadian market.



“We are pleased to debut our new company website to our clients and referral partners who wish to understand the array of services offered by The Marrelli Group,” said Carmelo Marrelli, President & CEO. “Our redesigned website showcases our suite of corporate services on a single platform, highlighting the ability of The Marrelli Group to meet the corporate needs of any client.”

The Marrelli Group offers a comprehensive suite of corporate services by bringing together the strengths of DSA Corporate Services Inc. (“DSA”), a leader in delivering corporate secretarial services, and Marrelli Support Services Inc. (“MSSI”), a highly respected leader in providing financial accounting and reporting services to companies active in the Canadian capital markets.

Our visitors are encouraged to explore the new website.

About The Marrelli Group of Companies

The Marrelli Group provides reporting issuers and private clients the following offerings: MSSI Financial Accounting; MSSI Outsourced Chief Financial Officer Services; DSA Corporate Services; DSA Filing Services; MSSI Escrow Services and Office Leasing. By providing a wide range of corporate services, companies can focus their time on building sustainable shareholder value while The Marrelli Group ensures regulatory responsibilities are met.

For further information please contact:

Monique Hutchins – Managing Director

DSA Corporate Services Inc.

Phone: 416 848 4501

Email: mhutchins@dsacorp.ca

