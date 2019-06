Chinese Ambassador Zhao Yanbo visited F&G Botswana

On 31st May 2019, Chinese Ambassador to Botswana H.E. Dr. Zhao Yanbo visited F&G Botswana in Francistown, which was invested by a Chinese and began its operation in 2008. The company manufactures flavor and fragrance in Botswana and export its products to Chinese market.

Twitter · LinkedIn Share on Facebook



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.