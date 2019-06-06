Infectious Disease Doctor Vatsala S. Sastry to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

BROOKSVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What do Hepatitis C, HIV, streptococcus, the flu, and Lyme disease have in common? They are all examples of some of the thousands of infectious diseases prevalent throughout the world. While some are harmless, others pose serious life threatening issues and even death. Infectious diseases, caused by microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria, parasites, and fungi, are easily contracted through food, sexual contact, and breathing. But the good news is infectious diseases are controllable and reversible and thanks to a particularly brilliant doctor working tirelessly to correctly diagnose and treat her patients we have made great headway into combating infectious diseases and regaining our health.

Dr. Sastry is a highly accomplished infectious disease doctor for over twenty-nine years.

“Making an excellent diagnosis is extremely critical to standing up to infectious diseases,” says Dr Sastry. “Our goal is to heal what we can heal. In order to prevent serious complications from arising from infectious diseases I never give up on my patients to come up with an accurate diagnosis and highly effective treatment. My whole purpose is to help patients regain their health so they can move on and live happy lives. It’s been absolutely fascinating how we can uncover pathways to remove disease and heal appropriately.”

Infectious diseases occur when microorganisms enter our bodies through some type of trauma or injury. Although our magnificently healthy immune systems our bodies can control it well, certain bacteria can multiply more rapidly such as viruses which takes nano seconds to multiply.

“Bacteria can thrive in our bodies from the food, oxygen, and healthy tissues we provide and when they begin to invade we need to see a doctor to prevent any serious complications from occurring,” says Dr. Sastry.

We have made incredible progress with many more serious infectious diseases such as Hepatitis C and HIV but are still struggling with the more challenging problem from Lyme disease yet Dr. Sastry sees great potential for eventual progress and advancement.

“Prevention is always key like washing our hands, getting vaccinated, and practicing safe sex,” says Dr. Sastry. “But even more ideally it’s critical to place healthy bacteria back inside our bodies and there are three exceptional highly potent methodologies we can utilize.”

One is called fecal transplant, the transfer of stool from a healthy donor into the gastrointestinal tract to treat the recurrent C. difficile colitis. The other two are determined through our diets one being probiotics easily acquire from your local pharmacy. The third procedure is eating anything fermented like kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi which, according to Dr. Sastry, works absolute wonders on the gut making your colon more powerful to combat any nasty bacteria.

“I highly recommend people take extra precaution when dealing with infectious diseases,” says Dr. Sastry. “Ideally you should examine different solutions but find natural ways work best like diet and exercise. I would encourage everyone to be motivated, positive, and wholeheartedly love your body so you can maintain your health and can enjoy life to the fullest.”

