Global Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market 2019-2024 - Focus on Instruments, Reagents, Software, & Services

The "Digital PCR (dPCR) and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market by Product (Instruments, Reagents, Software, Services), Application (Clinical, Oncology, Forensics), End-user (Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, Academia, Pharma-Biotech, CRO) - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dPCR and qPCR market is highly competitive. The market is estimated to grow to USD 6,270.9 million by 2024 from USD 4,113.3 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.8%.



Digital PCR (dPCR) and quantitative PCR (qPCR) technologies are used in the gene-based analysis of cytological samples. dPCR and qPCR has its application in clinical diagnostics (in personalized medical treatment, early diagnosis of disease, diagnosis of genetic disorders, quantification of microbial load, detection of specific pathogens such as bacteria and viruses based on their genetic makeup); research (for genetic profiling, genotyping, rare allele detection, mutation studies, and drug development by helping in lead screening based on specific protein binding); and forensics (helpful in legal resolution of criminal cases by establishing the genetic identity of an individual).



Factors such as the rising incidences of target infectious diseases and genetic disorders; continuous technological advancements in PCR technologies; increasing investments, funds, and grants; increasing use of biomarker profiling for disease diagnostics; and successful completion of the Human Genome Project are driving the growth of this market. However, the high instrument costs - especially that of dPCR - and the technical limitations of PCR have restricted their greater use.



The global dPCR and qPCR market is highly competitive, with the presence of many large, medium-size, and small market players. As of 2018, the global dPCR and qPCR market was dominated by Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US), and F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd. (Switzerland).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Global dPCR and qPCR Market Overview

4.2 qPCR and dPCR Market, By Region, 2019 Vs.2024 (USD Million)

4.3 Global qPCR and dPCR Market Share, By Product and Service (2019)

4.4 Global qPCR Market, By Application, 2019 vs 2024 (USD Million)

4.5 Geographical Snapshot of dPCR and qPCR Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Key Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Incidences of Target Infectious Diseases and Genetic Disorders

5.2.1.2 Continuous Technological Advancements in PCR Technologies

5.2.1.3 Increasing Investments, Funds, and Grants

5.2.1.4 Increasing Use of Biomarker Profiling for Disease Diagnostics

5.2.1.5 Successful Completion of the Human Genome Project

5.2.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Device Costs Associated With dPCR

5.2.2.2 Technical Limitations of qPCR and dPCR Techniques

5.2.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Market Penetration in Emerging Countries

5.2.3.2 Shift From Plant-Derived to Genome-Based Drug Discovery

5.2.4 Key Market Challenges

5.2.4.1 Adoption and Implementation of Miqe Guidelines

5.2.5 Key Market Trends

5.2.5.1 Development of Compact, Portable, and Lab-On-Chip PCR Devices

5.2.5.2 Ongoing Technological Integration With the PCR Process



6 dPCR and qPCR Market, By Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 qPCR Products & Services

6.2.1 qPCR Reagents and Consumables

6.2.2 qPCR Instruments

6.2.3 qPCR Software and Services

6.3 dPCR Products & Services

6.3.1 dPCR Instruments

6.3.2 dPCR Reagents and Consumables

6.3.3 dPCR Software and Services

7 dPCR and qPCR Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 qPCR Applications

7.2.1 Clinical Applications

7.2.1.1 Infectious Disease Testing

7.2.1.1.1 The Wide Availability of qPCR Assays and Kits for Infectious Disease Testing is A Key Factor Driving Market Growth

7.2.1.2 Oncology Testing

7.2.1.2.1 Advent of Alternative Diagnostic Technologies for Oncology Testing to the Key Restraining Factor

7.2.1.3 Blood Screening

7.2.1.3.1 The Advantages Offered By qPCR Such as the Elimination of Post-Amplification Processing and Easy Process Automation to Drive the Demand for qPCR Products

7.2.1.4 Transplant Diagnostics

7.2.1.4.1 Increasing Commercialization of qPCR Products for Transplant Diagnostic to Drive the Market Growth

7.2.1.5 Other Clinical Applications

7.2.2 Research Applications

7.2.2.1 Increase in Genome-Based Research Activity Boosts the Market Growth

7.2.3 Forensic Applications

7.2.3.1 Limited Adoption of qPCR in Underdeveloped and Developing Countries is Expected to Restrict the Market Growth

7.3 dPCR Applications

7.3.1 Clinical Applications

7.3.1.1 Infectious Disease Testing

7.3.1.1.1 Accuracy and Precision of dPCR Have Made It A Prominent Tool in Infectious Disease Testing

7.3.1.2 Oncology Testing

7.3.1.2.1 dPCR Plays A Vital Role in Oncology Testing and Clinical Studies

7.3.1.3 Blood Screening

7.3.1.3.1 dPCR Offers Multiple Advantages Over Traditional Techniques for Blood Screening

7.3.1.4 Transplant Diagnostics

7.3.1.4.1 Low Market Availability of dPCR Products for Transplant Diagnostics to Reflect in Small Share of This Market Segment

7.3.1.5 Other Clinical Applications

7.3.2 Research Applications

7.3.2.1 Wide Usage of dPCR in Genetic Research is the Primary Driver for Market Growth

7.3.3 Forensic Applications

7.3.3.1 The Need to Reduce the Time and Cost of Forensic Processes is A Key Factor Driving Market Growth



8 dPCR and qPCR Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 qPCR End Users

8.2.1 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

8.2.2 Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

8.2.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

8.2.4 Clinical Research Organizations

8.2.5 Forensic Laboratories

8.3 dPCR End Users

8.3.1 Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers

8.3.2 Research Laboratories and Academic Institutes

8.3.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

8.3.4 Clinical Research Organizations

8.3.5 Forensic Laboratories



9 dPCR and qPCR Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 US to Dominate the North American dPCR and qPCR Market in 2019

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Government Initiatives for Supporting Genomics Research to Drive Market Growth in Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.1.1 Germany to Dominate the European dPCR and qPCR Market

9.3.2 UK

9.3.2.1 Growing Focus on Genomics Research to Support Market Growth in the UK

9.3.3 France

9.3.3.1 Initiatives for Developing Genomic Medicine to Support Market Growth in France

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.1.1 Strong Research and Healthcare Infrastructure to Support Market Growth in Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.2.1 Healthcare Infrastructure Modernization to Support Market Growth in China

9.4.3 India

9.4.3.1 Presence of A Large Target Patient Population to Support Market Growth in India

9.4.4 Rest of APAC

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.1.1 Brazil Dominated the Latam Market in 2018

9.5.2 Mexico

9.5.2.1 Favorable Trade Agreements Will Support Imports and Improve the Accessibility to dPCR and qPCR Instruments in Mexico

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Middle East and Africa

9.6.1 Low Purchasing Power of End Users and Infrastructural Limitations to Restrain Market Growth in the Mea



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Market Share Analysis

10.2.1 Global qPCR Market Share Analysis (2018)

10.2.2 Global dPCR Market Share Analysis (2018)

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Key Product Launches, Enhancements, and Approvals (2016-2019)

10.3.2 Key Partnerships and Collaborations (2016-2019)

10.3.3 Key Acquisitions (2016-2019)

10.3.4 Key Expansions (2016-2019)

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.4.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Major Market Players (2018)

10.4.1.1 Visionary Leaders

10.4.1.2 Innovators

10.4.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

10.4.1.4 Emerging Companies

10.4.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Emerging Companies/SMEs/Start-Ups (2018)

10.4.2.1 Progressive Companies

10.4.2.2 Starting Blocks

10.4.2.3 Responsive Companies

10.4.2.4 Dynamic Companies



11 Company Profiles



Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Analytik Jena AG (a wholly owned subsidiary of Endress+Hauser AG)

Becton Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biomrieux S.A.

Danaher Corporation

Eppendorf AG

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

Fluidigm Corporation

Merck KGaA

Promega Corporation

Qiagen N.V.

Takara Bio, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

